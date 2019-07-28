Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" -- With Jessica Smith as Belle and Ryan Gonzales as the Beast, 2 p.m. July 28; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20-$35. 783-2966.

July 28 (Sunday)

Clayton Conversation -- "The Facts & Fictions of True Grit" with Park Ranger Cody Faber, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $10 nonmembers. Reservations at 783-3000.

Mountain Street Stage -- Paper Moon Shiners, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Annie" -- The classic tale of an orphan, her dog and the millionaire who becomes her family, 2 p.m. July 28; 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org.

"Mamma Mia!" -- With the music of ABBA, 3 p.m. July 28, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. $15-$40. Final performance. 751-5441.

Jam With the Squirrels -- Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play familiar favorites with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Mountainburg. Free. 634-3791.

July 29 (Monday)

B'Creative Stitchers -- For all handwork from cross stitching to crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Auditions -- For "The Rocky Horror Show," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. 631-8988.

July 30 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Terrific Tuesday -- Intergalactic Party, 2-3:30 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Fort Smith Library. Free for all ages. 785-0405.

Terrific Tuesday -- Free admission, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 750-2620.

July 31 (Wednesday)

Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.

Super Science With Stephen Cox -- 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Museum in the Library -- Sharks, with a UA Museum curator, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPL Cookbook Club -- Pick a cookbook, choose a cheesy dish to cook, and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.

Live at the Five & Dime -- With Chris Teal Trio, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free. 575-4801.

Sunset Kayak Tour -- 7-10 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $12-$25. Register at 789-5000.

Stargazing -- With the UA Space Hogs, 8:30-10 p.m., University of Arkansas Agricultural Park between Garland Street and Knapp Street. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Aug. 1 (Thursday)

Movie Matinee -- "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

First Thursday Films -- "A Face in the Crowd," 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

"Annie" -- The classic tale of an orphan, her dog and the millionaire who becomes her family, 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Aug. 2 (Friday)

Friday Morning Family Movies -- "The Angry Birds Movie," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

'90s Night -- Rainy Day Recess, starting with a '90s-style assembly featuring the Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 3 (Saturday)

Dogwood Lace Guild -- 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday -- Live animals with Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 5 (Monday)

Book Talk at Night -- "I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"A House of the Ozarks" -- An interactive kiosk showcasing the work of Arkansas native Fay Jones, an internationally acclaimed architect, through August, Fayetteville Public Library. The kiosk focuses on the architect's own home in Fayetteville, utilizing game-engine software to allow viewers to explore. Free. Email wfitzgibbon@faylib.org.

"Annie" -- The classic tale of an orphan (Graceanne Morgan), her dog and the millionaire (John Jefferson) who becomes her family, 2 p.m. July 28; 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org.

