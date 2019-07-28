July 28 (Sunday)
Clayton Conversation -- "The Facts & Fictions of True Grit" with Park Ranger Cody Faber, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $10 nonmembers. Reservations at 783-3000.
Mountain Street Stage -- Paper Moon Shiners, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
"Annie" -- The classic tale of an orphan, her dog and the millionaire who becomes her family, 2 p.m. July 28; 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org.
Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" -- 2 p.m. July 28; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20-$35. 783-2966.
"Mamma Mia!" -- With the music of ABBA, 3 p.m. July 28, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. $15-$40. Final performance. 751-5441.
Jam With the Squirrels -- Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play familiar favorites with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Mountainburg. Free. 634-3791.
__
July 29 (Monday)
B'Creative Stitchers -- For all handwork from cross stitching to crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.
Auditions -- For "The Rocky Horror Show," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. 631-8988.
__
July 30 (Tuesday)
Knitters & Crocheters -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.
Terrific Tuesday -- Intergalactic Party, 2-3:30 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Fort Smith Library. Free for all ages. 785-0405.
Terrific Tuesday -- Free admission, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 750-2620.
__
July 31 (Wednesday)
Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.
Super Science With Stephen Cox -- 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.
Museum in the Library -- Sharks, with a UA Museum curator, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
RPL Cookbook Club -- Pick a cookbook, choose a cheesy dish to cook, and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.
Live at the Five & Dime -- With Chris Teal Trio, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free. 575-4801.
Sunset Kayak Tour -- 7-10 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $12-$25. Register at 789-5000.
Stargazing -- With the UA Space Hogs, 8:30-10 p.m., University of Arkansas Agricultural Park between Garland Street and Knapp Street. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.
__
Aug. 1 (Thursday)
Movie Matinee -- "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
First Thursday Films -- "A Face in the Crowd," 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" -- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20-$35. 783-2966.
"Annie" -- The classic tale of an orphan, her dog and the millionaire who becomes her family, 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.
__
Aug. 2 (Friday)
Friday Morning Family Movies -- "The Angry Birds Movie," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
'90s Night -- Rainy Day Recess, starting with a '90s-style assembly featuring the Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
Aug. 3 (Saturday)
Dogwood Lace Guild -- 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.
Super Saturday -- Live animals with Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
Aug. 5 (Monday)
Book Talk at Night -- "I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwadg.com
