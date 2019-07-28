Hearing set in suit against county judge

PINE BLUFF -- A hearing date has been set in the lawsuit filed by Jefferson County Circuit Clerk Lafayette Woods Sr. against County Judge Gerald Robinson.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

According to court records, Judge David Laser, a retired circuit judge from Jonesboro, was selected by Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp to hear the case in Jefferson County after Circuit Judge Jodi Dennis sent Kemp a letter informing him that she and the other eight judges in that jurisdiction were recusing from the case.

The other recusing judges in the case were Circuit Judges Alex Guynn, Robert Wyatt, William Benton, Leon Jamison and Earnest Brown; Jefferson County District Judges John Kearney and Kim Bridgforth; and Lincoln County District Judge Phillip Green.

Woods filed the lawsuit June 7 against Robinson over an ordinance approved by the Jefferson County Quorum Court on May 13 that dealt with workforce reduction recommendations made by the county judge.

The recommendations called for cuts to the personnel budgets for most county offices.

Woods said in the lawsuit that the ordinance leaves the circuit clerk's office without enough money in its personnel budget to perform the duties of the office as mandated by the Arkansas Constitution. According to the complaint, Robinson represented the ordinance as cutting one position in the circuit clerk's office, but Woods says it cut three positions.

The ordinance authorizes six positions for Woods' office, which currently employs nine people, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said the ordinance was approved improperly by being read only once before it was voted on by Quorum Court members. Generally, ordinances must be read three times in three consecutive meetings before a final decision is made.

Exceptions are when the governing body suspends the rules to allow the second and third readings of an ordinance in a single meeting or when it suspends the rules to allow a single reading.

On July 19, Luther Sutter of Benton, an attorney for Woods, filed a motion for an injunction against Robinson, saying the county judge "has failed and refused to provide appropriate resources" for Woods to operate his office properly, and asking that Robinson be required to "submit a budget that is politically neutral and designed to meet the reasonable needs" of the circuit clerk's office.

State Desk on 07/28/2019