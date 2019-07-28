Police Beat

Hotel disturbance leads to 2 arrests

A Los Angeles man and a Holly Grove man were arrested Saturday after officers found three teenage girls, a bottle of Hennessy cognac and marijuana in a Jacksonville hotel room, an arrest report said.

Jacksonville police were sent at 3:20 a.m. Saturday to Quality Inn at 1500 John Harden Drive, where a hotel clerk said one of the rooms was over-occupancy, the report said.

In the hotel room, officers arrested William Quentin Wade, 33, of Los Angeles and Tevin Ranielle Cartwright, 28, of Holly Grove in Monroe County, about 45 miles southwest of Forrest City.

The men had given alcohol to a 14-year-old Arkansan and two 16-year-olds from Texas, the report said. The 14-year-old girl said Wade raped her and that she had asked him multiple times to stop, according to police.

Wade attempted to run from officers, gave them a false name and had a fake ID in his possession, the report said.

Wade was arrested on charges of rape, second-degree battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a fraudulent ID and fleeing, according to the report. Cartwright was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Wade was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $28,750 bond as of Saturday evening, according to the jail's roster. Cartwright was not listed on the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Man, 21, accused of shooting in LR

A man was arrested Friday afternoon after three bullets fired from inside a neon-green Dodge Charger struck a Little Rock business, an arrest report said.

Little Rock officers arrested Charles Augusta Rhoten III, 21, on three charges of aggravated assault after responding to a shots-fired call near Distribution Drive and Baseline Road, the report said.

An officer spotted the Dodge and questioned the driver, who said Rhoten had shot into a field from the car's passenger window, the report said. Officers then called Rhoten, who agreed to meet with police and was arrested, the report said.

Rhoten was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of late Saturday.

Police say 2 women held in store tussle

A fight broke out Friday morning at a beauty supply store after employees confronted two Little Rock women who they said were trying to steal merchandise, arrest reports said.

Taffee and Rachel Owens, 25 and 26, respectively, were arrested on charges of robbery and theft of property after fighting with employees at Supreme Hair Supply at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, arrest reports said.

The two women were arrested at a nearby apartment complex and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where they remained Saturday evening in lieu of $5,000 bonds each, according to the reports and the jail's roster.

Metro on 07/28/2019