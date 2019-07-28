Idahoans line up at Oregon pot shop

ONTARIO, Ore. — Idaho customers gave a new marijuana dispensary just across the Oregon-Idaho state line a booming first day in business.

When the store called Weedology opened Friday, customers from Idaho had been waiting in line for more than three hours, the Idaho Statesman reported. A large number of license plates in the parking lot were Idaho plates.

Marijuana is illegal in Idaho, but it’s legal in Oregon. It’s illegal to transport marijuana into Idaho as well, but that didn’t seem to be stopping customers who were eager to see what the store in Ontario, Ore., had to offer.

For some time, Idaho residents who use marijuana have been traveling 1½ hours or more to the nearest Oregon dispensary. Weedology’s location near the state line — and right off Interstate 84 — means now some Idaho residents will only have to travel 15 minutes or less.

Nearly 200 customers were served in the first three hours of business on Friday, said Weedology’s general manager Eric Lantz.

“We were kind of hoping for a softer opening, to get ourselves in order. But you know what? We are so excited to see this because we can step up,” he said.

Payette County is as close as Idaho gets to Ontario, but Sheriff Chad Huff told the Statesman that his office has no plans to change its current enforcement policies.

Ontario could receive up to $600,000 to $1 million a year from the taxes on marijuana, according to Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings.