Little Rock homicide victim identified

Police on Sunday identified a 37-year-old Little Rock man as the victim in the city's 25th homicide this year and charged another man in his death.

Kevin Criss, 37, was shot near 1414 S. Martin St. on Saturday night and died from his injuries at a hospital. Kerry Burtrain, 45, was also shot but is in stable condition, according to a Little Rock Police Department news release.

Police stayed at the scene for several hours, and after the initial investigation, Adam Thornton, Jr., 42, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery. He was being held in the Pulaski County Jail as of Sunday afternoon.

Officers went to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. after several gunshots activated a ShotSpotter. A ShotSpotter is a device that alerts police of gunfire in certain areas.

A white pickup in the street and another vehicle parked at a private home were both hit by gunfire. The investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

