Little Rock man, 23, drowns after bluff dive at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say

A 23-year-old Little Rock man died Saturday in what Cleburne County authorities are calling the first drowning at Greers Ferry Lake this year.

Rescuers were dispatched to Dam Site Park near Heber Springs for a possible drowning at about 2:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Cleburne County sheriff’s office. Witnesses told first responders that George Reed had jumped from some bluffs into the lake but didn’t resurface, the post reads.

Divers located Reed shortly before 3 p.m., and he was transported to an area hospital. Authorities said he was later pronounced dead.

“This marks the first drowning on Greers Ferry Lake for 2019,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “It is a stark reminder that even though the lake offers fun, it can also be very dangerous.”

Authorities urged swimmers to take “any and all necessary precautions” at the lake and river.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of George Reed,” the post reads.