LIVE! in NWA

July 28
Paper Moon Shiners -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
EYEHATEGOD -- 8 p.m., with Bones of the Earth, Cowards, and Tel Anorath. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Borderline -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Hawk and Seed -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
July 29
Rick Dodson -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Mattie Neumayer -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Matthew Berger -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jon Brown -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
July 30
Ryan Reichard -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Dallas & Spaniard -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Sam Thompson -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Vince Turner -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Emily Rowland -- 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
July 31
Punk Picnic -- 2 p.m. with Elected Officials, Gutter Villain, The Phlegms, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $10-$15.
Chris Teal Trio -- 7 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.
Sarah Loethen -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jimi Gibbons -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Brooke White -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Chris LaFata -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Quarter Oz. Jig -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Bert & Heather -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sublime with Rome -- 6 p.m., with Michael Franti & Spearhead, Seranation, and Common Kings. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $18.75-$59.50.
Aug. 1
She's Us -- 5 p.m., "Women to Watch: Heavy Metal" opening reception. Art Ventures, Fayetteville.
Stonehorse -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Ashtyn Barbaree -- 9 p.m., with Tiny Towns, and Honey Shuffle. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Stoney LaRue -- JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Matt Berger -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Isayah Warford -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Robert & Rusty -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jimi Gibbons -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Bear Chasers -- 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.
Everything's Burning -- 8 p.m. comedy show. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Aug. 2
Musclegoose -- 9 p.m. tape release, with Guitar Jar, The Wirms, and Moonsong. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Makin Loaf -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Trashcan Bandits -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paul Bogart -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Salsa Night -- 8 p.m. with DJ Luis. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Dale Stokes -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Dallas & the Spaniard -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Pat Ryan Key -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's, Rogers.
Lukas Wigington -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's, Springdale.
Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash -- 9:30 p.m. with Friends of the Phamily; Ultra Suede at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Jeff Allen -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Cadillac Jackson -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Blues City Limits -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Sonic Katz -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
The Atlantics -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Whiskey & Wallace -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Route 358 -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Old Dime Box -- 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Speakeasy -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Dawn Cate Band -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Uncle Wayne -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Aug. 3
Suite 25 -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
FM Live -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Pat Ryan Key -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Arkansas Summer Jam -- 8 p.m. with Jay Jackson, and Spida Verse. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Jeff Allen -- 6 & 8:15 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Rumours -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Dexter Rowe Band -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
EgoTrip -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
The Odds -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.
Western Swing Rules Band -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Candy Bullette -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Country X-Press -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Alex Wayne -- Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
September's End -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Maud Crawford -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Rackensak -- 7 p.m., Warren's Rec Room, Alma.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
NAN What's Up on 07/28/2019
Print Headline: LIVE! in NWA
Comments