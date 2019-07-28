LIVE! in NWA

Stoney LaRue -- Texas country singer Stoney LaRue brings his "red dirt" brand of country to JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing in Fayetteville for a free show at 7 p.m. Aug. 1. CMT describes LaRue's sound as the "rootsy, emotionally honest sound of country with the beer-drinking swagger of heartland rock." A local band (TBA) will open for LaRue at 3 p.m. VIP and meet-and-greet tickets available for $45 each. stoneylaruestreetteam.com/stoney.

July 28

Paper Moon Shiners -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

EYEHATEGOD -- 8 p.m., with Bones of the Earth, Cowards, and Tel Anorath. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Borderline -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Hawk and Seed -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

July 29

Rick Dodson -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Mattie Neumayer -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Matthew Berger -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jon Brown -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

July 30

Ryan Reichard -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Dallas & Spaniard -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Sam Thompson -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Vince Turner -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland -- 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

July 31

Punk Picnic -- 2 p.m. with Elected Officials, Gutter Villain, The Phlegms, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $10-$15.

Chris Teal Trio -- 7 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.

Sarah Loethen -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Brooke White -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Chris LaFata -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Quarter Oz. Jig -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Bert & Heather -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sublime with Rome -- 6 p.m., with Michael Franti & Spearhead, Seranation, and Common Kings. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $18.75-$59.50.

Aug. 1

She's Us -- 5 p.m., "Women to Watch: Heavy Metal" opening reception. Art Ventures, Fayetteville.

Stonehorse -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Ashtyn Barbaree -- 9 p.m., with Tiny Towns, and Honey Shuffle. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Stoney LaRue -- JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Matt Berger -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Robert & Rusty -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jimi Gibbons -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Bear Chasers -- 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.

Everything's Burning -- 8 p.m. comedy show. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Aug. 2

Musclegoose -- 9 p.m. tape release, with Guitar Jar, The Wirms, and Moonsong. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Makin Loaf -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Trashcan Bandits -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paul Bogart -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Salsa Night -- 8 p.m. with DJ Luis. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Dale Stokes -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Dallas & the Spaniard -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Pat Ryan Key -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's, Rogers.

Lukas Wigington -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's, Springdale.

Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash -- 9:30 p.m. with Friends of the Phamily; Ultra Suede at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Jeff Allen -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Cadillac Jackson -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Blues City Limits -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Sonic Katz -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Whiskey & Wallace -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Route 358 -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box -- 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Speakeasy -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Dawn Cate Band -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Uncle Wayne -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 3

Suite 25 -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

FM Live -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Pat Ryan Key -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Arkansas Summer Jam -- 8 p.m. with Jay Jackson, and Spida Verse. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Jeff Allen -- 6 & 8:15 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Rumours -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Dexter Rowe Band -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

The Odds -- JJ's Grill, Springdale.

Western Swing Rules Band -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Candy Bullette -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Country X-Press -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Alex Wayne -- Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

September's End -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Maud Crawford -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Rackensak -- 7 p.m., Warren's Rec Room, Alma.

Jeff Allen -- One of American's top Christian comedians, Jeff Allen, will perform three shows at The Grove comedy club in Lowell this week. Considered one of the premiere clean comedians working today, much of Allen's comedy centers on the relatable topics of marriage and living with teenagers. His "Happy Wife, Happy Life" message of a marriage gone wrong and redeemed has given laughter and encouragement to millions of people. Allen performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and at 6 & 8:15 p.m. Aug. 3. thegrovecomedy.com. $20.

Paul Bogart -- Breakout country singer Paul Bogart released his debut album "Leather" in 2017 to critical acclaim, and his streaming views and listens are steadily on the rise. The "Cowboy Ride" singer returns to Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a free concert at 8 p.m. Aug. 2. Though his songs are fresh and he himself is young, Bogart is an old soul, with a rare, down-to-earth charm. 800-754-4111, cherokeecasino.com, paulbogart.com.

