NLR man's hunt for sundial opens door to antique hobby

Once interested in the early methods of telling time, North Little Rock's Mike Smith recalled last week how an online search for a brass sundial veered him toward decorative metal and from there to an item that really caught his attention: a brass ornamental doorknob.

Nine years later, Smith's collection has grown from that first brass piece to about 600 doorknobs, a hobby he shares with about 180 other active members of the nonprofit Antique Doorknob Collectors of America.

The organization met for its 39th annual convention for four days last week at North Little Rock's Wyndham Riverfront hotel. Smith, the group's national secretary and membership officer, served as the convention's local host.

"One of these popped up and I got it, and that's how I got started" in doorknobs, said Smith, who retired as chief city engineer for North Little Rock in 2015. "They are works of art. If you've never seen real Victorian hardware, you don't realize how pretty it is.

"It's history, too," he said. "And it's architectural history."

The designs on the doorknobs might be an engraved lion, or a snake, or the initials of the owner of a Victorian-styled mansion, or a company logo from a department store, utility or bank where decorative doorknobs were once prominent.

Many such doorknobs are rare collectibles now because the doorknobs were cast away in the rubble of 1800s-era, early-1900s buildings that were razed or renovated.

"In the '50s and '60s, these were trash," Smith lamented.

Such doorknobs remain in some historic buildings, such as North Little Rock's City Hall, where several original doorknobs bear the inscription "Argenta Administration Building 1914" on some inner doors.

Saturday was the 105th anniversary of the cornerstone laid for City Hall. The building opened to the public July 5, 1915.

Doorknob collectors appear to be rare in the state, Smith said. He and Elise Roenigk, owner of both the 1886 Crescent Hotel and 1905 Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, are the only organization members in the state.

Roenigk attended the convention in North Little Rock "to support Mike" but said she isn't actively collecting antique doorknobs now. Hers are mostly packed away in boxes since moving from Connecticut to Northwest Arkansas in 1999.

"I haven't bought a doorknob in 20 years," Roenigk said, adding that she can't remember how she got started in the hobby. "Who knows? I can't even remember why I bought these," referring to ones she had on display.

"We're collectors. You buy one, then another. All of a sudden, you're a collector."

With few known doorknob collectors in Arkansas, finding ornamental doorknobs to add to his collection is more difficult here, Smith said.

"I find most of them online or at these conventions," Smith said. "We just don't have a lot of them in Arkansas. Places like Minnesota or the West Coast or the East Coast, they are more plentiful because there were more Victorian-styled houses."

Still, Smith has found several unique doorknobs. One he displayed at the convention had "A&N H" on it, for the Army Navy Hospital that was a portion of the Hot Springs Rehabilitation Center, he said. The center's hospital portion closed in 2011.

"You know they didn't make very many of these, so that makes these pretty rare," Smith said.

Another ornate doorknob that he showed featured sort of a scary, lion-faced etching that Smith said even he couldn't accurately describe.

"I paid $240 for this," he said, picking up the knob. "What is it? Good question. There are varying opinions. I think it looks like a lion's grandfather."

