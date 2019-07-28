N.M. chile selected for testing in space

ESPANOLA, N.M. — A hybrid version of a New Mexico chile plant has been selected to be grown in space as part of a NASA experiment.

The chile, from Espanola, N.M., is tentatively scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station for testing in March 2020, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

A NASA group is testing how to produce food beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. The chile plant was created with input from Jacob Torres — an Espanola native and NASA researcher.

Torres said the point of sending the chiles into space is to demonstrate how NASA’s Advanced Plant Habitat — which recreates environmental needs for plant growth like carbon dioxide, humidity and lighting — works not only for leafy greens, but for fruiting crops, as well.

“Which means that if we do go on a deep space mission, or we do go to the moon or a mission to Mars, we will have to figure out a way to supplement our diets,” he said.

The “Espanola Improved” chile plant is a cross between a northern New Mexico seed and the popular Sandia seed from the Hatch Valley, about 80 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. It will be the first fruiting plant that the U.S. will grow aboard the International Space Station.

NASA’s astronauts have previously grown greens, and a zinnia bloomed in space in 2016.

Matthew Romeyn, NASA’s lead scientist on the pepper project, said in an emailed statement that the group chose the Espanola-Sandia hybrid because of the shorter growth cycle, as well as its ability to thrive within the smaller confines of the Advanced Plant Habitat. The growth period may be longer in space.