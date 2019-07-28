Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued five well recompletions. By county, they were:

CONWAY -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Oliger No. 09-15 1-26H35, 24-hr. prod. 284 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,737 ft., perf. 4,962.5-9,568.72 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 342 ft. FSL & 2,054 ft. FWL and BHL: 12 ft. FSL & 2,414 ft. FEL of Sec. 26-9N-15W. Workover done May 31.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for George Morris No. 8-7 1-27H34, 24-hr. prod. 63 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,408 ft., perf. 5,303-10,313 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 768 ft. FSL & 587 ft. FWL and BHL: 486 ft. FSL & 567 ft. FWL of Sec. 27-8N-7W. Workover done June 13.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Sonny Jackson No. 8-9 1-28H21, 24-hr. prod. 153 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,484 ft., perf. 6,160-10,372 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 395 ft. FNL & 325 ft. FWL and BHL: 481 ft. FNL & 593 ft. FWL of Sec. 28-8N-9W. Workover done June 20.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Sonny Jackson No. 8-9 2-28H21, 24-hr. prod. 256 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,647 ft., perf. 6,354-10,542 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 395 ft. FNL & 385 ft. FWL and BHL: 483 ft. FNL & 1,157 ft. FWL of Sec. 28-8N-9W. Workover done June 18.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Thompson Trust No. 7-10 1-24H, 24-hr. prod. 191 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,921 ft., perf. 7,200-10,816 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 650 ft. FSL & 215 ft. FWL and BHL: 485 ft. FNL & 573 ft. FWL of Sec. 24-7N-10W. Workover done June 7.

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

