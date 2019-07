Outdoors calendar

Calendar

JULY

30 Ducks Unlimited District 12 meeting. Main St. Pizza, El Dorado. John Mooney (870) 866-9977 or johnmooney201204@aol.com

AUGUST

1 Ducks Unlimited District 6 meeting. El Almacen Warehouse, Searcy. Larry Winningham (501) 827-5080 or dug8ors@yahoo.com

1 Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Duck Lodge, Humphrey. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommyapalmer@gmail.com

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

17 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Maumelle Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

17 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Beaver Town. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

17 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Little Red River. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

24 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Outdoors Hall of Fame induction banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. (501) 223-6468 or email agff@agff.org.

24 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Brewer/South Ramp. (501) 428-9850.

24 Garland County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Amp Williams Bldg., Hot Springs. Matt Robinson (501) 282-2400 or john_patton_weaver@gmail.com

27 Ducks Unlimited District 7 meeting. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

31 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina, Heber Springs. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake. (501) 688.8850.

SEPTEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

14 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Conway. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

15 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Beaverfork. (501) 428-9850.

21 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Murray Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

Sports on 07/28/2019