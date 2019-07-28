U.S. patents awarded to Arkansans

July 23, 2019

Patent 10,356,978 B1. Suspension System for Lawnmower. Issued to Charles Bradley Covington and Warren Russell Long, both of Batesville. Assigned to Bad Boy Inc. of Batesville.

Patent 10,357,474 B2. Preparation and Use of a Composition for Prevention and Mitigation of the Effects of Radiation. Issued to Cesar M. Compadre, Philip Breen, Nukhet Aykin-Burns, Martin Hauer-Jensen, Sujay Kharade, Shraddha Thakkar, E. Nathalie Pineda, and Darin Jones, all of Little Rock; Raul G. Enriquez of Coyoacan, Mexico, and Omar Malagon, Yadira Ordonez and Edgar Ojeda, all of Loja, Ecuador. Assigned to Bioventures LLC of Little Rock, Universidad Tecnica Particular De Loja in Loja, Ecuador, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Patent 10,358,290 B2. Inventory Management System. Issued to Ryan Lee, Santos Cerda Jr., and Todd D. Mattingly, all of Bentonville, and Joseph Blackner of Bella Vista. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,358,326 B2. Shopping Facility Assistance Systems, Devices and Methods. Issued to Michael D. Atchley of Springdale, David C. Winkle of Bella Vista, and Donald R. High of Noel, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,359,282 B2. Shelf Height Indication and Validation Device. Issued to Greg A. Bryan of Centerton, Benjamin D. Enssle of Bella Vista, and David B. Brightwell of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,359,309 B2. Remote Weight Measurement of a Product Support Member. Issued to Nicholaus A. Jones of Fayetteville, Robert J. Taylor and Aaron J. Vasgaard, both of Rogers, and Matthew A. Jones of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,359,381 B2. Methods and Systems for Determining an Internal Property of a Food Product. Issued to Steven Lewis and Suman Pattnaik, both of Bentonville, and Matthew Biermann of Fayetteville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,360,244 B2. System and Method for Improving Computational Efficiency of Consumer Databases Using Household Links. Issued to Amresh Mohanlal and W. Dwayne Collins, both of Conway. Assigned to LiveRamp Inc. of San Francisco.

Patent 10,360,488 B2. Systems and Methods for Monitoring Condition Compliance Via RFID Tag. Issued to Steven J. Lewis, Tom Stiefel and Jeremy R. Tingler, all of Bentonville, Alvin S. Taulbee of Springdale, and Eugene P. Sunday of Glen Ellyn, Ill. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,360,533 B2. Product Display Surface Apparatus and Method. Issued to Michael D. Atchley of Springdale and John P. Thompson of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,361,521 B2. Push-On Coaxial Connector. Issued to Charles Darwin Davidson of Jr. of Little Rock. Assigned to PerfectVision Manufacturing Inc. of Little Rock.

Patent D854,373 S. Knife Handle. Issued to Ted Thompson and Dustin Smith, both of Walnut Ridge, and Tim Wiener of Jonesboro. Assigned to The Scott Fetzer Company of Walnut Ridge.

