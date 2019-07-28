Prisons system selects director

Arkansas has a new prisons director, as of Friday.

Dexter Payne takes the helm of the Arkansas Division of Correction nearly 30 years after he started working as a corrections officer in the department at age 19.

Payne's appointment was announced at 8 p.m. Friday in a Facebook post after a Board of Corrections meeting earlier in the day. There was no news release immediately available.

Board of Corrections members unanimously selected Payne, who is a former deputy director of institutions.

Even as the board members exited an executive session Friday after discussing who should lead Arkansas' prison network, Payne said he wasn't sure if he'd get the job.

"It was a surprise to me," Payne said Saturday. "I am nervous, but at the same time, I have a great staff around me and a management team to help me."

Payne said he first joined the Corrections Division in 1990 because it seemed like a good job for a few years.

"But I loved it," he said. "The staff was like family. They basically raised me. I was a teen when I came on."

Payne moved up the ladder from corrections officer to several leadership positions over the past 29 years, and former director Wendy Kelley said his experience is part of what will make him a good leader for the more than 4,000 people employed in corrections.

"I think he's well-prepared to do this job," Kelley said Saturday. "He's very ethical. He will tell you what he thinks even if it's not what you want to hear."

In June, Kelley became the first secretary of corrections in the governor's newly revised Cabinet. In her new governor-appointed position, she will oversee more than 80,000 prisoners, probationers and parolees.

Since June, she has served dual roles as prisons director and corrections secretary.

But, "there are a lot of things expected in the secretary role, and the director's job is a full-time job," she said.

Kelley said she decided the division needed a full-time director and that she wanted to concentrate on her new role.

In the meeting Friday, Kelley said board vice chairman Bobby Glover made a motion to appoint Payne as the new director and all seven members of the board voted in favor. The motion was originally made in June, but board chairman Benny Magness voted to table it until July's meeting.

On Saturday, board member Whitney Gass said she has had only positive interactions with Payne.

"I've never heard anything bad about him from the people who work under him. As far as I'm concerned he's just an excellent choice."

Gass said board members wanted to promote Payne, in part, because after so long with the Corrections Division, they didn't want to lose him. "He's got a lifetime of experience."

Kelley said she met Payne when she joined the department in 2006. He is a Pine Bluff resident and has "worked everywhere and in every security position" in the years since he was hired.

In 1996, six years after Payne joined the department, he was promoted to sergeant. In 2002, he became lieutenant, and in 2006, a major. In 2007, he moved up to deputy warden, and after another six years he was promoted to warden.

Payne said his leadership strategy is simple: Surround yourself with smart people.

"I wanted to surround myself with people who were diverse and have different backgrounds to have a solid team," he said. "I want people who know the things I don't know."

In 2015, after two years as a warden, Payne was promoted to deputy director of institutions, where he oversaw seven prison units, three work-release programs and a corrections center.

"He grew up at the ADC," said Dina Tyler, deputy director of communications and public affairs for the division. "He started out at entry level and just kept moving up."

Payne said that after he began working with Kelley he realized that he wanted to take on more responsibility at the department.

"Working with her, that's when I figured out I could do this," he said.

Kelley said Payne completed the National Institute of Corrections training on managing violent, high-risk, high-security inmates, and has led or participated in multiple projects for the division.

He attended Arkansas State University, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in criminology in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

In 2011 and 2013, Payne was named warden of the year and superintendent of the year in 2014.

Payne said Saturday that the first person he called to tell about his promotion was his mother, Barbara Payne.

"She said she was just proud of the things that I've accomplished, and she was very happy."

