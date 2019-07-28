Rusty's return

PENCIL BLUFF -- Rusty Pruitt has been on the fishing disabled list since spring, but he made a triumphant return on July 20 during a road trip to the Ouachita River.

Having missed several big road games to Crooked Creek, Caddo River, White River and Little Red River, Pruitt was eager to get back in the lineup. When he was named starting pitcher for a 7-mile float from Pencil Bluff to Rocky Shoal, he brought his A game.

Behind the plate was longtime battery mate Bill Eldridge of Benton, who handled most of the paddling duties and set Pruitt up with a generous strike zone.

Our day started early with a visit to M&M Canoe Rental in Pencil Bluff, where we were told that the river was in nearly perfect floating condition. Because it was so high for most of the summer, hardly anyone has fished it, so conditions were right for a slugfest.

While the flow was about right for fishing, the water was too cloudy for my liking. For summer smallmouth fishing, I prefer low flow and gin clarity. I like to fish very slowly and work the heads and tails of the riffles thoroughly.

I have never figured out how to fish deep pools. I've occasionally done very well in that kind of water with topwater lures and crankbaits. I drag lizards through them as I drift, and I have learned to fish shady, rocky pockets along the bank, but long, deep stretches are mostly dead water for me.

Unfortunately, long, deep stretches define the first 3 miles of the section between Pencil Bluff. Because of the angled, uplifted bedrock, it is unwise to drag bottom-contact baits through pools on the Ouachita River because they snag so easily. You'll waste a lot of time paddling back upstream to free a snagged lure, and you'll lose a bunch, too.

I figured out a productive crankbait pattern on one pool two years ago. A long, rock ridge runs down the middle parallel to the bank. Smallmouth bass hung at the base of the deep side, and they annihilated a deep-diving Rapala Shad Rap skittering over the top.

The water was lower and slower then. It was too fast and too deep on this visit, and bass did not concentrate on the ridge. They were dispersed, and there was no clear pattern as to where they were or what they wanted to bite.

Nevertheless, I started the day with a small, jointed Shad Rap. I got a strike immediately, from a 9-inch white crappie. I knew right then it was going to be a strange day.

"Why did you throw it back?" Pruitt scolded. "We could've eaten it!"

I followed up that fish with a couple of longear sunfish and two green sunfish. "Greenies" are a mixed blessing. They hit hard and fight hard, but they delight in hooking their antagonist's hand.

Farther down we encountered an island that separated two channels. Eldridge and Pruitt took the left channel. It was slower and deeper, with fallen trees against a steep soil bank. That was where Matthew Eldridge, Bill's son, caught a mess of giant smallmouths several years before.

Bill looked as if he would continue the string when a massive strike bent his rod.

"It's taking drag," Eldridge grunted as I stood behind him shooting a video.

Bright silver popped like a flashbulb, revealing Eldridge's opponent as not a smallmouth, but a big freshwater drum. It chagrined Eldridge to have the episode on video, especially with Pruitt jeering at him.

For me, the fishing was about done. I made a hundred casts but caught only three more fish.

It went a lot better for Eldridge, who reported catching about 20 fish. For Pruitt, the action increased at a steady tempo until reaching a boil toward the end. He caught bass with his fly rod on popping bugs and leech imitators. He caught them with his spinning rig on Zoom Mini-Lizards.

We stopped for a break at the best big-fish hole on this stretch, but again the water was too fast and too deep. Eldridge and I conversed while Pruitt caught fish above the hole and below.

The highlight came at a fast riffle that cut an S-turn past a thick bed of water willow. Eldridge hooked a big bass that made several jumps before streaking behind the boat into the water willow. It wrapped the line around the stems and pulled free.

Again, to Eldridge's chagrin, it was all on video.

At the takeout, Ric Sharp, proprietor of M&M Canoe Rental, asked me about the fishing.

"I couldn't tell with Rusty here belting out all of his favorite Billy Idol hits all day," I said.

"Billy Idol, huh?" Sharp asked, suspiciously.

"Yeah, but Bill here drowned him out belting out all of his favorite Black Sabbath hits."

"Black Sabbath kind of loses the effect without the music," Sharp said.

"It sure does. That's why I drowned him out belting out all my favorite Grand Funk Railroad hits. Difference is, I can sing. They can't."

"You're full of it, ain't you?" Sharp asked, shaking his head.

"Yeah, well, they catch fish. I don't."

Sharp laughed and invited us back for an encore.

Photo by Bryan Hendricks

Rusty Pruitt admires one of many Kentucky bass and smallmouth bass he caught July 20 on the Ouachita River.

Photo by Bryan Hendricks

A bone-colored Whopper Plopper is usually dependable for river smallmouths, but fish ignored it on the Ouachita River.

Photo by Bryan Hendricks

Bill Eldridge (right) and Rusty Pruitt caught fish all day in hot, clear weather on the Ouachita River. For more photos, see arkansasonline.com/728ouachita.

