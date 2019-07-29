2 Little Rock women arrested, accused of stealing goods from beauty store

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two women were arrested Friday after they reportedly stole goods from a hair and beauty store and fought with staff, police said.

Officers were flagged down at Supreme Hair and Beauty, 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report. A 35-year-old Little Rock man told authorities that employees caught the two hiding accessories in a purse, including sunglasses and a fanny pack.

According to the man, the women hit him as they fled the store, police said.

Officers found Taffee Owens, 25, on the southwest side of the Alexander Apartments, 6310 Colonel Glenn and took her into custody, the report states

Police said they found Rachel Owens, 26, inside a nearby apartment and she was also taken into custody without incident.

The two were taken to Pulaski County jail, where they remained Monday afternoon. The two face one count of robbery, while Rachael Owens faces an additional theft of property charge. Bond for each suspect was set at $5,000.