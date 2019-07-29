Agency touts border wall plan

WASHINGTON -- The ruling that cleared President Donald Trump's administration to start using disputed Pentagon funds for fencing on the U.S.-Mexico border will "really accelerate" progress on the president's wall project, the top Department of Homeland Security official said.

Meanwhile, segments that have already been built are "providing significant new operational capability and helping us control some high-traffic areas of the border," acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

A divided Supreme Court late Friday said Trump could start using $2.5 billion to construct more than 100 miles of fencing, the biggest step yet for the border wall Trump has promised since campaigning for president in 2016.

The justices lifted a lower court freeze that was designed to block the spending while a lawsuit by the Sierra Club and another advocacy group went forward. The court's four liberal justices said they would have kept construction on hold.

Those funds will "kind of double what we're doing with the congressionally appropriated funding, which is going well," McAleenan said. Some 54 miles of wall had already been built, he said.

McAleenan said while the court's ruling was "a big victory" to build more of the wall, "we do remain in the midst of a border security crisis" with migrants entering the region. He also said Congress must take more action to deter crossings.

"We made very clear the targeted changes in law that we need," McAleenan said.

Friday's order marked the first time the Supreme Court has acted in the dispute over the national emergency declaration that Trump issued in February in a bid to free up federal money for the wall.

The wall segments are planned for Arizona, New Mexico and California. Until now, congressional and court resistance had thwarted significant progress toward a stronger barrier on the almost 2,000-mile frontier.

During his campaign, Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall. On Saturday he wrote on Twitter that the U.S. would be "fully reimbursed for this expenditure, over time, by other countries." He didn't say how.

The 30-foot steel bollard fencing would replace barriers that the Trump administration says are dilapidated and ineffective. Some of those existing barriers are designed only to prevent vehicles from crossing and don't stop pedestrians.

Trump has said that wall renovations should count as new wall because the process involves "complete demolition and rebuilding of old and worthless barriers."

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, vowed to fight on.

"This is not over," Dror Ladin, the ACLU's lead lawyer in the case, said in a statement. "We will be asking the federal appeals court to expedite the ongoing appeals proceeding to halt the irreversible and imminent damage from Trump's border wall."

But the court's unsigned order suggested the administration was likely to win the fight. The order said the administration "has made a sufficient showing at this stage" that the groups don't have the legal right to challenge the Pentagon's spending decisions.

Trump declared the emergency after Congress approved only $1.4 billion of the $5.7 billion he sought for the wall this fiscal year. The House and Senate both voted to cancel Trump's plan but weren't able to override his veto.

The $2.5 billion is the first chunk of almost $7 billion in Pentagon and Treasury Department funds that the emergency declaration was designed to tap.

The ACLU said allowing the spending now would damage the environment, "dramatically upend the status quo," and let the administration "irretrievably commit taxpayer funds in contravention of Congress's considered spending judgment."

The groups said the administration was seeking to "construct a permanent wall this summer -- before Congress has a chance to consider and pass another budget."

A Section on 07/29/2019