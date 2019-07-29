Arkansas' Foghorn Leghorn

Here they come to snuff the rooster.

Yeah, here come the rooster.

You know he ain't gonna die!

--Alice in Chains

A few weeks back, a couple of pigs in Eureka Springs made the headlines. Today it's a rooster in Jasper. What is it about livestock headlines in the Ozark Mountains? Some stories just seem to write themselves.

Seems Jasper has a real fighting bird on its hands. Think Foghorn Leghorn after too much coffee. This bird waits for people to walk by and then, I say, I say, chases them down.

It ain't funny. Some of us have been chased by these things. Roosters have spurs that can draw blood. And they have this habit of sneaking up from behind, like a ankle-biting dog, and taking advantage when you're not looking. To confront you head-on might get a bird a swift kick from a two-legged mammal. So they attack from the rear. Exposed calves beware.

From the paper: "[A] month or so ago, a new rooster appeared at the same residence. It patrols the sidewalk and street in front of the house, chasing people who walk by. A woman reported that she fell fleeing the rooster, said [Mayor Jan] Larson."

In Bill Bowden's article, the mayor says that residents having chickens in town isn't a big deal. Chickens kill pests like ticks and mosquitoes, and owners get the added bonus of having fresh eggs. If that same owner adds a rooster, they might get a little added security against Brer' Fox.

But what do the neighbors get? Chased, apparently. And awakened at unfriendly hours of the pre-dawn morning. We'd certainly file a complaint or two. Thankfully, the mayor said Jasper's city council will probably address this with an ordinance soon, requiring roosters to be kept behind a fence.

That works for the attacking problem. But if the noise persists, Jasper neighbors might start investing in pet coyotes. We know Wile E. Coyote never did well against Road Runner, but we've yet to see him take on Foghorn Leghorn.

Editorial on 07/29/2019