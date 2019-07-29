Sections
Arkansas man, 24, dies after motorcycle hits deer

Today at 11:45 a.m.

A 24-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after his motorcycle collided with a deer Saturday in Northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Shortly after noon, Cody Easley of Siloam Springs was riding a Honda motorcycle east on Bozarth Cemetery Road northwest of Gentry when the vehicle hit a deer, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Easley was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and later died, the report said.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 262 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

