Benton County marriage licenses

July 18
Bryan Scott Jenke, 49, and Ashley Belle Larson, 30, both of Bentonville
Jarid Michael Shaw, 24, and Bethany Breanna Walker, 21, both of Bella Vista
July 19
Miguel Angel Alfonzo Clemente, 31, and Candice Linye Bartle, 38, both of Bentonville
Joshua Ryan Arveson, 29, and Deseree Janet Chellberg-Breen, 25, both of Rogers
David Eugene Bates, 54, and Sheila Mae Lewis, 51, both of Bentonville
Gary Wayne Bohannan, 45, and Tracy Annette Curtis, 47, both of Rogers
Patrick Michael Cupps, 47, and Jessica Ann Vandermolen, 43, both of Bella Vista
Trenton Wesley Allen Ellis, 26, Pineville, Mo., and Breanna Elizabeth Watkins, 24, Noel, Mo.
David William Freeman, 30, Edmond, Okla., and Kayla Elizabeth McKane, 28, Siloam Springs
Genaro Hernandez, 29, and Vanessa Hernandez, 22, both of Bella Vista
Stephen David Leach, 30, and Chelsie Desire Monk, 26, both of Pryor, Okla.
Bradley Lee Nickel, 41, Springdale, and Rebecca Lyn Bauwens, 44, Rogers
Kendall Bryant Pendergrass, 26, and Brooke Lachelle Eaton, 23, both of Gentry
Anner Ramirez, 43, and Lesly Estela Batres Crispin, 31, both of Decatur
Steven Patrick Ranney, 46, and Gina Renee Ross, 48, both of Springdale
Mark Dawson Satterlee, 59, Carl Junction, Mo., and Pamela Jean Kennedy, 54, Pea Ridge
Steven David Suazo, 28, and Cathy Ann Ott, 29, both of Bentonville
Edward Gregory Tremmel, 45, and Sara Rea Connors, 42, both of Bella Vista
Geoffery John Warren, 38, Goltry, Okla., and Kelsie Faye Klassen, 34, Gentry
July 22
Christopher Douglas Clifton, 47, and Melissa Taylor Ezell, 30, both of Bella Vista
Jason Chase Curry, 20, and Shara Kaye Mullenix, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Christopher Graham McNamee, 33, and Jenna Rai-Anne Ross, 26, both of Rogers
Benjamin Read Parker, 34, and Pa Vang, 33, both of Bentonville
Kurtis Ray Quick, 33, and Kelly Joy Pruett, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Jared Meredith Van Hoose, 29, and Kathleen Anne Palsgrove, 29, both of Bentonville
July 23
Kyle Joseph Mackin, 32, and Brittany Ann Jones, 33, both of Rogers
Schuyler Bryant White, 23, and Audrey Ann Schmutz, 22, both of Bentonville
July 24
Israel Arias Ramirez, 67, and Milagro Escamilla Beltran, 48, both of Rogers
David Odis Booher, 60, and Betty Lou Brown, 63, both of Seligman, Mo.
Timothy Aloysius Kinnamon, 51, and Jaimi Suzanne Cuadrado, 47, both of Bentonville
Kenneth Wayne Rusher Jr., 46, and Tessa Renee Montoya, 40, both of Rogers
