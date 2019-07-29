Benton County marriage licenses

July 18

Bryan Scott Jenke, 49, and Ashley Belle Larson, 30, both of Bentonville

Jarid Michael Shaw, 24, and Bethany Breanna Walker, 21, both of Bella Vista

July 19

Miguel Angel Alfonzo Clemente, 31, and Candice Linye Bartle, 38, both of Bentonville

Joshua Ryan Arveson, 29, and Deseree Janet Chellberg-Breen, 25, both of Rogers

David Eugene Bates, 54, and Sheila Mae Lewis, 51, both of Bentonville

Gary Wayne Bohannan, 45, and Tracy Annette Curtis, 47, both of Rogers

Patrick Michael Cupps, 47, and Jessica Ann Vandermolen, 43, both of Bella Vista

Trenton Wesley Allen Ellis, 26, Pineville, Mo., and Breanna Elizabeth Watkins, 24, Noel, Mo.

David William Freeman, 30, Edmond, Okla., and Kayla Elizabeth McKane, 28, Siloam Springs

Genaro Hernandez, 29, and Vanessa Hernandez, 22, both of Bella Vista

Stephen David Leach, 30, and Chelsie Desire Monk, 26, both of Pryor, Okla.

Bradley Lee Nickel, 41, Springdale, and Rebecca Lyn Bauwens, 44, Rogers

Kendall Bryant Pendergrass, 26, and Brooke Lachelle Eaton, 23, both of Gentry

Anner Ramirez, 43, and Lesly Estela Batres Crispin, 31, both of Decatur

Steven Patrick Ranney, 46, and Gina Renee Ross, 48, both of Springdale

Mark Dawson Satterlee, 59, Carl Junction, Mo., and Pamela Jean Kennedy, 54, Pea Ridge

Steven David Suazo, 28, and Cathy Ann Ott, 29, both of Bentonville

Edward Gregory Tremmel, 45, and Sara Rea Connors, 42, both of Bella Vista

Geoffery John Warren, 38, Goltry, Okla., and Kelsie Faye Klassen, 34, Gentry

July 22

Christopher Douglas Clifton, 47, and Melissa Taylor Ezell, 30, both of Bella Vista

Jason Chase Curry, 20, and Shara Kaye Mullenix, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Christopher Graham McNamee, 33, and Jenna Rai-Anne Ross, 26, both of Rogers

Benjamin Read Parker, 34, and Pa Vang, 33, both of Bentonville

Kurtis Ray Quick, 33, and Kelly Joy Pruett, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Jared Meredith Van Hoose, 29, and Kathleen Anne Palsgrove, 29, both of Bentonville

July 23

Kyle Joseph Mackin, 32, and Brittany Ann Jones, 33, both of Rogers

Schuyler Bryant White, 23, and Audrey Ann Schmutz, 22, both of Bentonville

July 24

Israel Arias Ramirez, 67, and Milagro Escamilla Beltran, 48, both of Rogers

David Odis Booher, 60, and Betty Lou Brown, 63, both of Seligman, Mo.

Timothy Aloysius Kinnamon, 51, and Jaimi Suzanne Cuadrado, 47, both of Bentonville

Kenneth Wayne Rusher Jr., 46, and Tessa Renee Montoya, 40, both of Rogers

