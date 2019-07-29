GAME ON: Fortunately, bad space math won’t actually kill your Kerbal

Hold on to your protractors, people, we're about to get positively scientifical up in here.

Seeing the recent coverage of the 50th anniversary of the first moonwalk got me to try a game I'd been interested in for awhile — Kerbal Space Program. KSP is a space flight and engineering simulator with realistic physics that takes place in a fictional star system on the planet Kerbin, a land populated by little green Minion-like humanoids called Kerbals.

Although it has been available for a few years, KSP still gets frequent updates, such as its Breaking Ground downloadable content pack, which was released in May.

First and foremost, if you play KSP, you will learn way more about rocket science than you can imagine. A few weeks ago, I could not have told you what an apoapsis or periapsis was (the point in an object's orbit where it's farthest from/closest to the body it orbits). Eventually, you'll be crafting not just rockets, but aircraft, spaceships, rovers and more, achieving milestones such as a lunar landing or even creating space stations and exploring other planets in the solar system.

If you've got kids interested in space and science, it's hard to think of a more perfect game for them to play. Of course, it's also great, and highly educational, for adults.

At the start of the game, you choose whether you want the career, science or sandbox mode. In career mode, you manage a NASA-like facility, complete with a budget, building upgrades and the need to perform scientific experiments to gain research points and unlock more advanced technology.

At the beginning, your Kerbals can only pilot a small pod with an unguided rocket attached. But do a few experiments and unlock technology trees, and soon you'll be working toward the game's first milestone: putting a Kerbal into orbit.

Science mode eliminates the management aspect, only requiring research to unlock new technology; and sandbox lets you play with everything the game has to offer immediately.

At first, I tried just experimenting on my own to build rockets and head into space. There were mishaps (like the time I accidentally clicked a button to make my pilot, Jebediah, do a spacewalk during re-entry into the atmosphere).

Kerbals don't seem to die, though. They just disappear for a while. I was a bit surprised when Jebediah showed back up at headquarters as though he hadn't been ejected into the vacuum of space and turned into a meteor earlier in the day.

The game does offer valuable training tutorials, but even so, I had a hard time putting a rocket into a stable orbit around the planet. Soon, I found myself watching hour-long tutorials on YouTube on the mechanics of space flight, gravity turns and how, rather than launching straight up into the sky, it's actually better to take a more horizontal flight path.

I also learned interesting tidbits like how space starts about 70,000 meters up. In my earlier flights, I launched sometimes 700,000 meters upward but couldn't achieve orbit — at least, not until I learned about apoapsis, periapsis and how to make sure my rocket had the right combination of weight, fuel and thrust.

So good news, Valentina the Kerbal was able to achieve a stable orbit around the planet.

Bad news, I ran out of fuel and she's stuck up there.

Unfortunately, I haven't figured out yet how to complete an orbital rendezvous to rescue her and bring her back to the ground. I hope she packed a lunch.

It doesn't take too long to make your rocket launch into the upper atmosphere, but the game quickly grows more complicated, and actual scientific knowledge is required for mastery.

After rescuing Valentina, my next major mission will be to mirror the Apollo 11 mission with a lunar orbital rendezvous so that I can start landing Kerbals on their planet's moon. The rendezvous involves first launching into earth orbit, then shooting out toward the moon and using its gravity to enter a lunar orbit, then using a small spacecraft to descend to the surface, then returning to the main craft in orbit, and then returning home safely.

If it sounds complicated, it is. And yet somehow, 50 years ago, NASA achieved it with technology 1,000 times less advanced than the smartphone in your pocket.

KSP has a vibrant "modding" community — players who create their own custom game modifications. You can download thousands of creations by other players, such as rovers, planetary habitats, even re-creations of the Millennium Falcon.

KSP is available on a variety of platforms, frequently goes on sale and can sometimes be picked up for as little as $10. I think it's stellar!

Title: Kerbal Space Program Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux, Playstation 4, Xbox One Cost: Generally $40 or less Rating: Appropriate for ages 8 and up Score: 9 out of 10

Style on 07/29/2019