Pickup crash in Pulaski County kills girl, authorities say

A girl injured earlier this month in a single-vehicle crash in central Arkansas has died, authorities said.

The youth, whose name and age were not released, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger east on East Cleland Road west of Cabot on July 20 when the wreck happened, according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police.

The pickup drifted onto the shoulder and she overcorrected, the report states. The vehicle then left the road and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment, where she later died, the report states. The Pulaski County coroner's office wasn't immediately able to confirm the date of her death.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 262 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.