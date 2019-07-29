Little Rock Central soccer player made academics priority

Doug Stavey did not coach Eric Williams on the Little Rock Central boys soccer team in 2019.

But after seeing him for three years, Stavey, who still coaches volleyball at Central, was a fan of Williams’ exploits on and off the field.

“From an athletic standpoint, he is so gifted,” Stavey said. “He started on the varsity team as a sophomore, which is not easy to do at Central. He was a great defensive player.

“He was a perfect student. His resume is quite impressive.”

Williams, who is the 2018-19 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Male Academic Athlete of the Year, earned a 4.26 GPA at Central. He scored a 34 on the ACT.

The academic reputation of Central was important to Williams during his high school career. Central offers 30 Advanced Placement courses and five foreign language classes.

“It’s very humbling,” Williams said. “We have just as many AP courses as any private schools. It’s a public school that’s the quality of most private schools.”

Central had four students from the Class of 2019 announced in June as National Merit Scholars. They were Williams, Keira Boop, Alexander Han and Ross Kimbrell. According to the Little Rock School District’s website, Central has had more National Merit finalists in the past 10 years than any other school in the state.

In his first two years at Central, Williams played soccer for the Arkansas United program. But he decided not to play for the program after his sophomore year because he wanted to focus even more on his academics.

Eric Williams

SPORT Soccer

COLLEGE Kentucky GPA 4.26

ACT 34

NOTEWORTHY Four-year soccer player at Little Rock Central. … National Merit Scholar. … Will attend Kentucky and major in mechanical engineering.

“Academics always came first,” Williams said. “I had a high standard for myself.”

Williams’ favorite subject was calculus. He called his AP calculus teacher James Gilson his favorite teacher.

Stavey taught Williams as a freshman in Pre-AP Algebra

He was in awe of what Williams had done academically.

“When you consider how outstanding the bar is at Central, it’s even more impressive,” Stavey said. “There are high academic standards. It makes it that much more impressive.”

Williams wants to get into engineering like several of his family members and plans to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Kentucky. His father Travis is a mechanical engineer, and his brother Wyatt is an electrical engineer. Also, Williams’ mother Cheri was a math major.

“I’m a huge math guy,” Williams said. “It’s my favorite subject by far.”

By earning a National Merit scholarship, Williams will be attending Kentucky on a full scholarship. Kentucky offers National Merit Scholars a full scholarship if they are from out of state. Those students also receive a housing stipend.

When Williams visited the Kentucky campus, he knew it was the place for him.

“Kentucky just blew me away,” Williams said. “It really stood out to me.”

How they were chosen

Members of the All-Academic Team were nominated by school officials and selected by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Members of the team had to finish in the top 10% in their class, score 25 or higher on the ACT and made a contribution in at least one varsity sport.