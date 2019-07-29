LR slaying victim named; man charged in connection

Police identified the 37-year-old Little Rock man who died in the city's 25th homicide this year and charged another man in connection with his death Sunday.

Kevin Criss, 37, was shot near South Martin and 14th streets on Saturday night and died from his injuries at the hospital. Kerry Burtrain, 45, was also shot but is in stable condition, according to a Little Rock Police Department news release.

Police stayed at the scene for several hours, and after the initial investigation, Adam Thornton, Jr., 42, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday afternoon.

Officers went to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. after several gunshots activated a ShotSpotter. A ShotSpotter is a device that alerts police of gunfire in certain areas.

Thornton was there when officers arrived and was taken in for questioning Saturday, according to the news release.

On Sunday morning, following Thornton's arrest, Little Rock police officers got a warrant and searched his home, which was near the homicide scene, and arrested one of his relatives -- Thomas Thornton, 38.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

Officers found "a large amount" of PCP, drug paraphernalia and an assault rifle, according to the arrest report.

Thomas Thornton was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, which are all felonies. The report lists his court date as Aug. 5, and officers arrested him just before 11 a.m.

A white pickup truck in the street and another vehicle parked at a private home were both hit by gunfire. The investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Metro on 07/29/2019