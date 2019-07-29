McCann manages his future

Former Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight (left), a Baltimore Orioles prospect, met Hall of Famer and Little Rock native Brooks Robinson at a fundraiser Thursday at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) doesn't like to look too far ahead.

Life is tough to predict, let alone what can happen in a baseball career. Just look at his 2019 season. Who could have predicted this?

"If you would have told me I was going to be an All-Star this year, that was the last thing on my mind," McCann said on the White Sox Talk podcast.

But the 29-year-old is already looking into his future when his career on the field is over.

"When I'm done playing, I would love to be a manager one day," McCann said. "I feel like part of my strengths and my personality, who I am as a player, I can connect with everyone. It doesn't matter where you're from, what country you're from, what language you speak, what your makeup is, your personality. I feel like I can connect with you one way or another."

In a way, McCann already is a coach. He's been known to share his wisdom with teammates before, during and after games.

"It's a balance. There are some guys who like to talk, there are some guys that don't like to talk. Some guys want to talk postgame. There are some guys who like to talk the next day," McCann said. "That's my job, to figure out what makes a guy tick. Is it best to let something sit for a few days and then talk? Or is it best to pull a guy aside right away and say, 'Here's what I'm seeing, let's make the adjustment.' "

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito isn't surprised about McCann's ambition to be a player-turned-skipper.

"I remember him telling me that, and I was like, 'Yeah, that sounds about right. It's going to be a good fit for you,' " Giolito told Chuck Garfien of NBC Sports Chicago. "The care he has about each and every player on the team. He wants to see us all succeed.

"We all know about his intricate scouting reports now. The leadership he shows day in and day out for us. Also, the ability to keep it loose. He's not Mr. Serious all the time, so it's super multifaceted. It's just all the perfect qualities for a well-rounded manager."

Rubbing elbows

Although he's had his struggles on the field in his first full season in the Baltimore Orioles organization, pitcher Blaine Knight (Razorbacks, Bryant) had a bright spot off the field Thursday.

Knight -- who is the No. 16 prospect in the Orioles organization, according to mlb.com -- attended a fundraiser at Camden Yards in Baltimore, where he met Hall of Famer and Little Rock native Brooks Robinson.

Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with Baltimore, where he was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove winner and a two-time World Series champion. He was the MVP of the 1970 World Series, and he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983. Robinson now serves as a special adviser and community ambassador for the Orioles.

The fundraiser, which benefited arts and music education for Baltimore-area students through the Orioles Charitable Foundation, took place one night before Camden Yards hosted musician Billy Joel for the first-ever concert at the stadium.

Knight is 3-8 with a 4.23 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 34 walks in 83 innings between two Class-A affiliates of the Orioles this season.

No-no for Stephan

Trevor Stephan (Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched a no-hitter Friday, leading the Tampa Tarpons (High-A Yankees) to a 2-0, seven-inning victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads (High-A Marlins) in the first game of a doubleheader at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.

Stephan picked up his first victory with the Tarpons and second of the season. He struck out nine of the 22 batters he faced and threw 60 of his 89 pitches for strikes.

The only score of the game came on Alexander Palma's two-run home run in the first inning.

The Hammerheads were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Tarpons recorded their eighth shutout.

Parker pitfall

Reliever Blake Parker (Arkansas Razorbacks/Fayetteville) was the Minnesota Twins' most expensive free agent signing for the bullpen last winter, and he looked like a bargain at $1.8 million when he saved 8 games and posted a 1.04 ERA in his first 18 appearances.

But a 7.11 ERA over the past two months, with 9 walks and 6 home runs allowed in his past 19 innings, made him the latest victim of the Twins' midseason bullpen remodel.

Parker became the fourth reliever to be designated for assignment in 11 days time on Wednesday, one night after surrendering three doubles and a walk in a five-batter outing against the New York Yankees. The Twins have until the end of the month to waive, release or trade the 34-year-old right-hander.

"It was a very challenging situation. He is certainly a loved figure in the locker room," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He's a guy who holds the respect of every person here."

Parker's teammates, who have seen Adalberto Majia, Mike Morin and Matt Magill leave the organization this month, were sorry to see him go.

"He was awesome. He took me under his wing from the moment I got here," rookie reliever Ryne Harper told Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "He offered me all kinds of help: Mind-set, preparation. He's like a brother to me."

Photo by FR170980 AP

James McCann

Sports on 07/29/2019