Motorcyclist, 40, dies in northeast Arkansas crash, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:38 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Jonesboro police respond to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday. - Photo by Jonesboro Police Department

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday after colliding with a passenger car in northeast Arkansas, police said.

Ronnie Letner was riding a motorcycle south on Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro when he struck a passenger car heading east at the Creek Drive intersection, according to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department. Both Letner and 57-year-old Ricky Howard, the car’s driver, were taken to area hospitals, the post states.

Police said Letner died of his injuries at St. Bernards Medical Center later that day.

At least 283 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

