NATURALS Pitching, defense power NWA past Amarillo

SPRINGDALE -- The time-tested combination of pitching and defense was all the Northwest Arkansas Naturals needed to snap their six-game losing streak.

Four pitchers combined to stifle Amarillo, and the Naturals mixed in web gem after web gem for a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon before 2,973 at Arvest Ballpark.

"It's a relief," said Northwest Arkansas manager Darryl Kennedy. "We needed this one bad. The last five games, we've lost about every way you can imagine losing anywhere from blowing a lead to extra innings to giving up 11 runs in the eighth inning so this was a big win for us."

Northwest Arkansas (44-59 overall, 13-22 second half) received brilliant pitching from starter Brady Singer and relievers Andrew Sotillet, Holden Capps and Tyler Zuber.

Singer pitched into the seventh inning, leaving with one out and one on after allowing just one run on a balk in the third inning.

Zuber needed just eight pitches to nail down the save in the ninth inning.

Shortstop Kevin Merrell started the afternoon of sparkling defensive plays in the first inning, ending the inning by ranging way up the middle and making a pinpoint throw to get Edward Olivares.

First baseman Angelo Castellano grabbed a hard-hit ball behind the bag and threw a strike to Merrell covering second for a fielder's choice out.

Olivares was robbed again to end the third when center fielder Khalil Lee made a diving catch on a liner to left-center with two runners aboard.

Lee also ended the seventh inning with two runners on by tracking down a gapper in right-center with another diving grab.

"It was a well-played game," Kennedy said. "Brady Singer did a great job and Khalil out in center, he dove one to his left and one to his right. That probably saved the game right there. It was outstanding. Both times, there were runners on. If he doesn't make those catches, we might still be playing."

The Naturals' infield also turned a pair of double plays, the first in the fourth inning started by third baseman Emmanual Rivera played up the middle on a shift after a leadoff single.

The defensive coup de grace was a game-ending double play started by second baseman Taylor Featherston, turned by Merrell and completed by Castellano.

The Naturals scored all the runs they needed in the bottom of the third to quickly erase the lead by Amarillo (54-40, 20-16).

Merrell walked with one out in front of Gabriel Cancel's 17th home run of the season for the 2-1 lead. Rivera followed with a single, and Lee added a double but Rivera was thrown out at the plate. Featherston singled home Lee to cap the three-run inning.

SHORT HOPS

• Cancel hit his team-leading 17th home run in the third inning and narrowly missed another in his next at-bat when he doubled high off the ConAgra sign in left-center.

• The third inning continues to be the best for the Naturals as they scored their 80th, 81st and 82nd runs of the year in the inning on Sunday, which is 21 more than any other inning this season.

• Amarillo hitting coach Raul Padron is back in northwest Arkansas 10 years after slugging a game-winning two-run homer in the 12th inning for Midland that clinched the Texas League championship over the Naturals in 2009.

On Deck: Texas League All-Star Gerson Garabito (5-6, 3.66) earns the start for Northwest Arkansas in the third game of the four-game series against Amarillo. The Sod Poodles will counter with southpaw Nick Margevevius (2-2, 3.92) on the mound. Margevicius began the season with the San Diego Padres but after going 2-6 with a 6.41 earned run average in 12 starts, he was sent to Amarillo. Monday will be his eighth start for the Sod Poodles.

Tonight's Promotion: Monday means Monday Night Lights at Arvest Ballpark sponsored by Ozarks Electric Cooperative, whose customers receive $5 premium tickets with their Ozarks Electric bill or Co-op Connections card. Tyson Foods also sponsors $1 hot dogs, and Indigo Casino sponsors Baseball Bingo.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

