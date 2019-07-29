No hearing in ex-official's petition against agency

A petition filed by a former high-ranking Arkansas environmental regulator against current officials has met its conclusion after an oversight commission denied a hearing on the matter.

The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission did not find that the petitioner, former state Division of Environmental Quality water quality chief Ellen Carpenter, produced new evidence never considered by the division in its issuance of a consent administrative order with a south Arkansas chemical company.

During the testimony's oral arguments in June, commissioners asked division attorneys if the department had considered issues raised by Carpenter, and division attorney Basil Hicks said they had.

The hearing, which occurred at the commission's June meeting, was only oral arguments under the commission's procedural rules. Unlike an adjudicatory hearing, it did not include sworn testimony or the presentation of evidence.

In order for an adjudicatory hearing to have been held to discuss the merits of Carpenter's complaint, Carpenter would have had to prove to commissioners that she had new and "material" evidence not considered by the division. The division has discretion over how it issues consent orders unless a third party can prove the division did not consider the "material" evidence in issuing the consent order, in addition to issuing an improper consent order.

That's according to the federal Clean Water Act's rules on third-party challenges to consent orders.

Because the commission runs the federal National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permitting program in Arkansas, the state has implemented this rule. Like the Clean Water Act, the state's rules don't specify how the commission will determine if evidence submitted by the third party is new and material. Great Lakes has an NPDES permit issued by the state.

Commission Administrative Law Judge Charles Moulton said he allowed Carpenter to argue for a hearing on her petition's merits during oral arguments rather than an adjudicatory hearing because the issue at hand was whether Carpenter should have an adjudicatory hearing.

Oral arguments allowed for Carpenter to state her case for 20 minutes, which would include her rebuttal time, too. The division and Great Lakes shared another 20 minutes to refute Carpenter's arguments.

VARIANCES AT ISSUE

In her 17-page, single-spaced petition, Carpenter contended the department issued a de facto permit modification when it issued a consent administrative order with Great Lakes Chemical regarding 71 effluent violations. In the order, the department made permanent aspects of temporary variances to the company's permit that it had recently granted while the company was unable to renew its permit.

The temporary variances, which began in 2017, allowed Great Lakes to discharge its wastewater effluent from alternative locations. Carpenter claimed that the department should have, by law, performed a water-quality analysis supporting the changes in wastewater discharge ordered by the department.

The company's wastewater discharge permit expired in 2008 and it, like dozens of others in Arkansas, remains active while on "administrative hold" by the department while the parties decide what to require in the new permit, which must adhere to new mineral requirements. The requirements were triggered by stream impairment below the company's discharge points.

The company contended in the June hearing that the order was not a permit modification but rather a necessary means of compliance with another order from the federal government related to a pipeline that came down after the company's permit was last renewed.

After the hearing, Carpenter wondered if having a discovery period and a more formal opportunity to present evidence would have helped her make her case.

"I would have had evidence. I would have had answers," Carpenter said. "I think it's pretty impossible for a third party to challenge a CAO."

"That's the tricky part with this procedural hurdle," Moulton told commissioners during the June hearing, according to a transcript. "And it really is a conundrum, because you can't tell what the Department or the director considered or not considered without swearing somebody in and saying, 'Did you consider this, and if you did, you know, why did you reach the decision that you did.' That is what's really awkward about this process and this procedure. Absent that, I'm not certain what the Department considered except what we've heard from Mr. Hicks. He says they did. I don't know."

NO DISCOVERY, DEPOSITIONS

Carpenter said she was not surprised by the outcome but argued that the case highlights a larger problem: how difficult it is for outsiders to challenge legal orders because of requirements that they produce new evidence without a discovery period or sworn depositions.

If the department had considered those things, Moulton noted that regulations wouldn't allow Carpenter's complaint to proceed, regardless of the strength of her argument that the department had violated environmental law.

"I guess I could argue rhetorically, what happens if what's in the consent decree was considered and theoretically is still illegal, does that mean that this commission should just ignore it [?]," he asked commissioners.

Further, Moulton said after the hearing, Carpenter presented her entire opposition to the consent order during the public comment period on the consent order, which would make it difficult for her to argue that the department did not consider it.

Often, appeals of division actions -- as explicitly stated in law -- must be limited to what the appellant raised in their comment, but Moulton said he doesn't think appeals of consent orders are as limited.

Nonetheless, Moulton said Carpenter, and anyone else in her situation, faces a high burden to even have a hearing on the merits of their petition because of the difficulty of proving that officials did not consider certain information.

He said that in the past 15 years or so, he can only recall two other instances of a third-party challenging a consent order.

"The burden is so high," Moulton said. "It makes consent decrees basically nonreviewable."

Metro on 07/29/2019