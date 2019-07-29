BASEBALL

Mets trade for Stroman

All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman was acquired by the Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for a pair of top prospects, a trade that makes it likely New York will deal one of its current starters by Wednesday's deadline. A 28-year-old right-hander who made his first All-Star team this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. Toronto received left-hander Anthony Kay, 24, and righty Simeon Woods-Richardson, 18. As part of the deal, New York gets $1.5 million from the Blue Jays to offset much of the $2,506,452 remaining on Stroman's $7.4 million salary this year. The 5-foot-7 Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big-league seasons.

Sogard moves to Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran utilityman Eric Sogard across the diamond Sunday, sending him to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto is expected to receive a minor leaguer for Sogard, 33, who is having a career season. Sogard was due to start in right field against Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos, but was scratched shortly before first pitch and replaced by Billy McKinney. The trade was confirmed while the Blue Jays batted in the second inning, although Sogard remained in Toronto's dugout while the Rays reviewed his medical files. He later exchanged hugs and handshakes with teammates on the bench heading to the clubhouse. Sogard is batting .300 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 73 games. He began the year with 11 career home runs in 584 games over eight seasons with Oakland and Milwaukee. The Rays place a high value on versatility, and Sogard provides that. He can play second, third, shortstop and both corner outfield positions.

Indians acquire Wood

The Cleveland Indians have acquired pitcher Hunter Wood (Rogers Heritage) and infielder Christian Arroyo from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade between playoff contenders. The Rays got minor- league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international slot money from Cleveland on Sunday. Wood, 25, a right-hander, was 1-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 19 games -- two of them starts -- in five stints for Tampa Bay this season. In parts of three years with the Rays, he was 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 49 games. Arroyo, 24, is on the 60-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis. He hit .220 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI in 10 games for the Rays this year. Cardenas, 21, was batting .284 with 10 home runs and 54 RBI in 84 games at Class A Lake County.

GOLF

From college to Tour win

Collin Morikawa birdied his last three holes Sunday to win the Barracuda Championship at Reno, Nev., making him the second player this summer to go from college to a PGA Tour winner. Morikawa, who graduated from Cal last month, closed with seven birdies against no bogeys in the modified Stableford scoring system, giving him 14 points in the final round. He finished with 47 points for a three-point victory over Troy Merritt, who had the lead on the back nine until Morikawa, 22, made his final charge. Merritt had a chance to win on the par-5 18th with an eagle, but his chip raced 12 feet by the hole and he missed the birdie putt. He finished with seven points in the round.

Ko takes Evian title

Jin Young Ko won her second major title of the season on Sunday at the LPGA Tour's Evian Championship at Evian-les-Bains, France, and returned to No. 1 in the women's world ranking. Ko closed with a 4-under 67 in the rain and seized control when Hyo Joo Kim took a triple bogey from the bunker on the 14th hole. Ko won by two shots over Kim (73), American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68). Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 73 and was tied for 52nd at 3 over. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) also had a 73 and was 5 over, alone in 61st place.

Langer wins in rain

Bernhard Langer closed with a 4-under 66 in the rain Sunday to win the Senior British Open at Lytham St. Annes, England, and extend his record with 11 senior majors. Langer, who started the final round three shots behind Paul Broadhurst, ran off six birdies through 14 holes to seize control with a four-shot lead, and a pair of late bogeys didn't cost him. The 61-year-old German finished at 6-under 274 for a record fourth Senior British Open title. Heavy rain delayed the final round by nearly six hours. Broadhurst closed with a 71 to finish alone in second, two shots behind. Retief Goosen of South Africa closed with a 66 to tie for third with American Tim Petrovic (68) at 3-under 277. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 73 and finished tied for 10th at even par. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 69 and finished tied for 46th at 7 over. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 73. He was tied for 64th at 9 over.

Higgs victorious

Harry Higgs opened with three consecutive birdies to take the lead and closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory Sunday in the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship at Springfield, Mo., that locked up a PGA Tour card for next year. Higgs started the final round one shot behind Grant Hirschman and took the lead with his third consecutive birdie. Steve Wheatcroft birdied five of his last eight holes for a 67 and tied for second with Andrew Svoboda (68). Hirschman closed with a 72 and tied for fourth. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for 18th at 13 under after a 67. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was tied for 32nd at 10 under after a 75.

MOTOR SPORTS

Dixon wins in Ohio

Scott Dixon held off rookie teammate Felix Rosenqvist on Sunday to win the Honda Indy 200 at Lexington, Ohio, for the sixth time, putting himself back in contention to defend his IndyCar season championship. Dixon won by 0.0934 seconds in the closest finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the third-closest on a road course in Indy history. Pole-sitter Will Power led from the start until the 25th lap when Rosenqvist passed him on Turn 4. He held the lead for four laps until making his first stop. Power came in for the first time on Lap 30 and yielded the lead to Josef Newgarden. Dixon, after a series of stops among the field, took the lead on Lap 47.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ex-Razorback Morris wins pole vault final

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Arkansas Razorback Sandi Morris took first place in the women’s pole vault Sunday at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, held at Drake University.

Morris won with a vault of 15 feet, 11 inches. Katie Nageotte was second at 15-9. Jenn Suhr was third at 15-5.

Desiree Freier, Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard, all former Razorbacks, did not clear the starting height.

On a drizzly Sunday night, Dalilah Muhammad put everything together. Muhammad broke a 16-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles by finishing in 52.20 seconds.

“I’m just shocked,” Muhammad said. “I broke the world record.”

With puddles formed on the track, the reigning Olympic champion sloshed her way to eclipse the mark of 52.34 set by Yuliya Pechonkina of Russia on Aug. 8, 2003.

Third-place finisher Ashley Spencer bounded over to congratulate her as well as teenager Sydney McLaughlin, who hugged Muhammad after finishing second.

Later in the evening, Dezerea Bryant won the 200 in 22.47 seconds.

Noah Lyles did a nifty little dance after taking the men’s 200 title in 19.78. He held off Christian Coleman and, after crossing the line, shook his rival’s hand before breaking into some dance moves.

Reigning world champion Emma Coburn captured her sixth consecutive national title in the steeplechase (eighth overall). She finished in 9 minutes, 25.63 seconds to narrowly edge Courtney Frerichs. Colleen Quigley was third.

Donovan Brazier, 22, won the 800 in 1:45.62 to beat Clayton Murphy, his training partner at the Nike Oregon Project. University of Kansas runner was Bryce Hoppel was third.

Shelby Houlihan, a Sioux City, Iowa, native, won the 5,000. She also captured the 1,500 crown.

