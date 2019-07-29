Official's exit set, Trump declares

WASHINGTON -- The director of national intelligence will leave his job next month, President Donald Trump announced Sunday, ending two years of disputes over how to handle countries such as Russia, North Korea and Iran.

Trump announced in a tweet that Dan Coats will depart on Aug. 15, and he thanked Coats for his service. The president said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to the post, tweeting that Ratcliffe "will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves."

Coats, a former Republican senator from Indiana, was appointed director of national intelligence in March 2017, becoming the fifth person to hold the post since it was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The job oversees and coordinates the nation's 17 intelligence agencies.

He has publicly taken positions that put him at odds with Trump. In January, Coats disputed Trump's assertion that the Islamic State extremist group was defeated, testifying that it "is intent on resurging and still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria."

Coats has said North Korea is "unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities," despite Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He also testified in January that intelligence agencies believed Iran was continuing to comply with the 2015 nuclear agreement after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the pact.

Trump was critical of that assessment, writing on Twitter that intelligence officials "seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran" and that "perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"

Months later, under U.S. sanctions, Iran began enriching uranium beyond agreed-upon limits.

Trump and Coats disagreed most often on Russia. Trump has pushed for improved relations with the country, while Coats argued that Russia was an adversary and that the U.S. needed closer cooperation and stronger ties with traditional American allies in Europe.

U.S. intelligence agencies have unanimously concluded that Russian intelligence operatives and their proxies interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign with the goal of helping Trump.

But during a news conference at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last July, Trump said: "I have President Putin; he just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be."

In the United States, Coats replied, "We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security."

Trump later said he misspoke and had meant to say, "I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be."

Also last July, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Coats said that if the president had asked for his advice, he would have told him not to meet privately with Putin in Finland. The two leaders met with no American officials or Trump aides present.

In an interview at the forum, Coats seemed to concede that he was out of the loop when he was told that Trump had invited Putin to Washington.

"Say that again," Coats said, cupping his hand over his ear. He took a deep breath and continued: "OK. That's going to be special."

He later said his comments were "in no way meant to be disrespectful or criticize the actions of the president."

But Coats also disclosed to prosecutors with then-special counsel Robert Mueller's team that the president urged him to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In a statement Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he was "very sorry" to hear about Coats' departure, adding that he was "reassured knowing that a man who took such a deliberate, thoughtful, and unbiased approach was at the helm of our intelligence community."

Coats has also drawn praise from Democrats. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in February said in a tweet that Coats "speaks truth to power and gives policy makers the best intelligence possible."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement Sunday that Coats "was respected by those on both sides of the aisle as an American patriot."

Coats' deputy, Sue Gordon, praised his performance as a nonpolitical intelligence chief in a July podcast with former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell.

"He has played intelligence straight down the middle," Gordon said on the Intelligence Matters podcast. "The intelligence community is strong in part because of the way Dan has conducted his job. I don't know that any [director of national intelligence] could have done in this time what Dan Coats has done, and I'm proud to be a member of his team."

Gordon, a career intelligence officer, has bipartisan support to serve as acting intelligence director until Coats' replacement is confirmed. Trump tweeted Sunday that an acting director "will be named shortly."

CHOOSING RATCLIFFE

In picking Ratcliffe, the president tapped a lawmaker who, unlike Coats, has come to his defense against the investigation into Russian meddling in 2016.

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Ratcliffe sharply questioned Mueller at a hearing last week, accusing him of having violated "every principle and the most sacred traditions" of prosecutors by including in his report "potential crimes that were not charged."

Mueller said he could not exonerate the president on obstruction of justice. Ratcliffe argued that if a special counsel cannot bring charges, then he should not presume to say a target was not exonerated.

"So Americans need to know this as they listen to the Democrats and socialists on the other side of the aisle as they do dramatic readings from this report: that Volume II of this report was not authorized under the law to be written," Ratcliffe said of the portion of Mueller's report that described how the president sought to impede the investigation.

Critics disagreed with Ratcliffe's conclusion, noting that Justice Department guidelines call for a special counsel to provide a report "explaining the prosecution or declination decisions" at the end of an investigation.

Ratcliffe has served as mayor of Heath, Texas, about 25 miles east of Dallas, and as a U.S. attorney. He boasts on his website that he once "arrested 300 illegal aliens in a single day." He was elected to the House in 2014, ousting 17-term U.S. Rep. Ralph Hall.

Ratcliffe quickly established a reputation as a stalwart conservative. He has a 96% lifetime rating by the American Conservative Union and earned a 100% in the most recent ranking by Heritage Action for America.

It is unclear whether Ratcliffe will be confirmed in the Senate. He has no background in intelligence, though he held a counterterrorism position in the Justice Department in the Eastern District of Texas.

Before the announcement of his new post, Ratcliffe appeared Sunday on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, where he asserted that the special counsel's investigation into Trump was unfair and was begun by officials loyal to former President Barack Obama.

"They accused Donald Trump of a crime, and then they try and reverse-engineer a process to justify that accusation," Ratcliffe said, adding, "What I do know, as a former federal prosecutor, is it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration."

Trump has accused former senior intelligence officials of illegally spying on him and has given Attorney General William Barr unusual authority to investigate the intelligence agencies' role in Mueller's investigation.

"I trust, because Bill Barr has earned my trust already and the trust of the American people, that there'll be a fair process ... to get answers to that and provide accountability where it really belongs," Ratcliffe said.

