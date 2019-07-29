Officials: Oklahoma man dies at Buffalo National River

A 54-year-old Oklahoma man died at the Buffalo National River on Saturday after falling from a truck, officials said.

Troy Roderick, of Cushing, Okla., was riding back to the campsite in the Ozark Campground on the tailgate of a pickup when, just after 5 p.m., he fell from the vehicle and lost consciousness, a news release by the National Park Service states.

Visitors started CPR and medics transported Roderick by ambulance to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, but he later died, according to the release.

Park officials said that riding on any section of a vehicle that isn’t intended for passenger use is “extremely dangerous and illegal in Arkansas,” even at slow speeds. Visitors are urged to use “the utmost caution” while at the Buffalo National River, officials said.

“The National Park Service would like to thank the visitors that helped render aid to Mr. Roderick and to the medical first responders,” the release states.