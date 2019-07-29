Schwarber's grand slam, 3-run HR energize Cubs

MILWAUKEE -- Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run home run to power the Chicago Cubs past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Sunday, averting a three-game sweep in a matchup of NL Central contenders.

Schwarber crushed a first-pitch slam deep into the second deck in right field off starter Zach Davies (8-4) with one out in the second inning for his 23rd home run of the season. The slugger took Davies deep again in the fourth with an opposite-field shot to make it 7-0.

After the Brewers cut it to 7-3 in the fifth, Schwarber's infield single with two outs in the sixth kept the inning alive for pinch-hitter Victor Caratini, who hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress.

Christian Yelich's run-scoring double in the fifth, which extended his hitting streak to 16 games, chased Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who failed to get the win despite being staked to a seven-run lead. Quintana gave up 4 hits and 3 runs in 42/3 innings.

Brad Brach (4-3) retired the only batter he faced for the victory.

Davies was coming off his worst start, when he allowed 7 runs in 4 innings of a 14-6 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday. This time, he gave up 7 runs and 4 hits in 5 innings. He had permitted only one earned run in 12 innings against the Cubs this season prior to Sunday.

PHILLIES 9, BRAVES 4 J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, three other Phillies went deep and host Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep with a victory over Atlanta.

MARLINS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Rookie outfielder Harold Ramirez homered and hit a line drive that scored the tiebreaking run as Miami beat visiting Arizona.

REDS 3, ROCKIES 2 Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning and host Cincinnati beat Colorado.

METS 8, PIRATES 7 Michael Conforto sparked the Mets' offense with a two-run home run in a six-run first inning, and New York held on to beat visiting Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 11, DODGERS 4 Stephen Strasburg tossed seven masterful innings to win his seventh consecutive start, leading host Washington over Los Angeles.

GIANTS 7, PADRES 6 Rookie Mike Yastrzemski had four hits, two RBI and scored the go-ahead run to lead visiting San Francisco over San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 10, BLUE JAYS 9 Joey Wendle drove in the tiebreaking run with a bases-loaded groundout in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay beat host Toronto.

TWINS 11, WHITE SOX 1 Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run in the Twins' five-run first inning, and visiting Minnesota pounded Chicago.

ROYALS 9, INDIANS 6 Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center-field wall while being taken out of the game in a loss to host Kansas City.

ANGELS 5, ORIOLES 4 Matt Thaiss hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth to give Los Angeles a victory over visiting Baltimore.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 5 Marcus Semien homered and scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth as host Oakland beat Texas.

MARINERS 3, TIGERS 2 (10) J.P. Crawford hit a walkoff single with one out in the 10th and Seattle defeated visiting Detroit.

YANKEES 9, RED SOX 6 Didi Gregorius and Austin Romine each hit a two-run home run off Chris Sale, and Domingo German struck out nine to help New York beat host Boston. Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a two-run home run in the Boston fourth and had a two-run single with two outs in the ninth, his third hit of the game.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 6, CARDINALS 2 George Springer led off the game with a home run, Jose Altuve and rookie Yordan Alvarez also connected and Houston beat St. Louis.

