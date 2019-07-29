State sports brief

BASEBALL

Bryant wins Senior American Legion title

The Bryant Black Sox defeated Paragould Glen Sain GMC 15-1 in six innings Sunday at Bear Stadium in Conway to win the Senior American Legion state championship.

Bryant will play in the American Legion Mid-South regional tournament Aug. 7-11 in Hastings, Neb.

Peyton Dillard's grand slam was part of Bryant's 10-run sixth inning.

Logan Chambers, who was the tournament MVP, hit 2 for 4 on Sunday with a double, a triple and drove in two runs. Chambers hit .471 in the tournament with 4 RBI and 7 runs scored.

Gage Stark and Noah Davis each had two hits for Bryant. Davis scored four times.

Will Hathcote allowed 1 run on 5 hits and struck out 5 in 5 innings.

Bryant's Slade Renfrow was named the tournament's most outstanding pitcher. Renfrow went 2-0 and allowed 2 runs (1 unearned) in 11 innings.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 07/29/2019