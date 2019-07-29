Suspect in officer's death blindfolded, Italians say

Gen. Giovanni Nistri (left), the Carabinieri paramilitary force’s commander in chief, receives condolences from Italian premier Giuseppe Conte on Sun- day at the Rome church where a wake was held for officer Mario Cerciello Rega.

ROME -- An American teenager was illegally blindfolded before he was interrogated as a suspect in the slaying of a newlywed police officer in Rome, an Italian police commander said Sunday.

The disclosure came after the emergence of a photo showing the tourist restrained with handcuffs and with his head bowed.

Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, was blindfolded "for a very few minutes, four or five" on Friday just before he was interrogated in a police station about the fatal stabbing, Rome Provincial Cmdr. Francesco Gargaro told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

Natale-Hjorth and another suspect from California, 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder, remained jailed Sunday while Italians lined up outside a chapel to pay respects to Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. The 35-year-old officer had recently returned to duty on the Carabinieri paramilitary police force after a honeymoon.

The officer was attacked with a knife on a street close to the teens' upscale hotel in Rome. An autopsy showed he had been stabbed 11 times.

Among those attending a wake for Cerciello Rega on Sunday was Salvatore Di Sarno, the mayor of the officer's hometown of Somma Vesuviana.

"Whoever killed him is an animal," Di Sarno said after leaving the wake, which was held in a chapel close to the police station in Rome where Cerciello Rega had worked for years.

The coroner concluded that the policeman bled to death, according to Italian news reports.

Hundreds of Romans lined up in silence to file past the officer's coffin. Among the mourners were his widowed bride, Rosa Maria Esilio, and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte.

Cerciello Rega was popular for warmly greeting residents of the neighborhood in historic Rome. He spent off-duty hours as a volunteer dishing out hot meals to the homeless in Rome's main station and accompanied ailing faithful to religious shrines, including in Lourdes, France.

Investigators accuse Elder of knifing the policeman during a struggle after Cerciello Rega and his partner, both plainclothes officers who identified themselves as police. The officers were following up on a report of a drug deal.

Authorities contend that Natale-Hjorth repeatedly punched the other officer, who was not seriously hurt.

Police said Saturday that both Americans confessed to their roles in Cerciello Rega's death. Under Italian law, anyone who participated in a slaying can face murder charges.

Italian newspapers on Sunday published a photo of Natale-Hjorth with what appears to be a scarf covering his eyes and with his arms handcuffed behind his back as he sat in a chair at a police station. Police and prosecutors are conducting separate investigations of the blindfolding.

Blindfolding of a suspect "is illegal. It's not allowed," Gargaro said. The officer who put the blindfold on committed a "mistake" but did so to prevent Natale-Hjorth from seeing documents related to the investigation, the commander said.

Natale-Hjorth had been brought in handcuffs to the stationhouse from his hotel, Gargaro said. He was interrogated by police and prosecutors without a lawyer there since he had not been formally detained as a suspect and Italian law does not allow an attorney's presence at that stage, the commander said.

But Rome's prosecutor general, Giovanni Salvi, said in a statement that there was indeed a lawyer present during the actual interrogation. It was not immediately clear if Gargaro might have been referring to the time spent while waiting for the interrogation.

Salvi, as Gargaro did, also stressed that the two suspects "were brought to the interrogation physically free, without blindfolds or handcuffs." Salvi said the interrogation, by two magistrates, "was recorded and entirely transcribed. The defendants were advised of their rights."

The officer who placed the blindfold on was being transferred to a different unit, Gargaro said. The Carabinieri were also investigating who took the photo and how it was leaked.

Elder's lawyer, Francesco Codini, did not reply to request by the AP for comment. Natale-Hjorth's lawyer could not be reached.

Italian media reported that Natale-Hjorth had recently been visiting, with his father and a grandfather, a town near Rome where they have relatives, then met up with his school alumnus Elder in Rome, staying in the hotel.

The teen had just completed his first year at Santa Barbara City College, according to the institution in Southern California.

With the slain officer being widely mourned as a hero, some Italians, such as center-right lawmaker Mariastella Gelmini, worried that the publication of the photo might aid the defense or thwart justice.

Another prominent politician, Pier Ferdinando Casini, said that those who respect the sacrifice of officers such as Cerciello Rega "cannot justify the treatment of the young American which goes contrary to every rule."

Photo by AP/ANDREW MEDICHINI

People arrive Sunday to pay their respects in the Rome church where the body of Italian police officer Mario Cerciello Rega was lying in repose. Cerciello Rega was fatally stabbed last week, and two Americans have been detained in the killing.

A Section on 07/29/2019