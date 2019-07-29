Teen shot after skate party in Little Rock, police say; authorities investigating video involving officer

An argument at a Little Rock skate rink party ended with an Arkansas teen being shot and injured on Saturday night, authorities said. Meanwhile, police were reviewing video from the scene involving a conflict between an off-duty officer and a girl.

Police were managing a crowd that stemmed from Skate World, 6512 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, when officers heard the sound of “multiple gunshots from multiple guns” coming from the nearby Bella Vista Apartments shortly after 11 p.m., according to a report by the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers went to the complex and spotted a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound in the back of his right knee being carried by his brother, authorities said.

The victim told police he and five other teens were at a party at the skate rink when someone punched his friend and a fight broke out, the report states. Police said the group reportedly left the rink and, while walking to the apartment complex, were confronted by the person who threw the punch, along with several others.

During the confrontation, someone pulled a gun on the first group and shots rang out, the teen told officers. The victim said he was shot as he ran away, the report states.

According to police, the teen was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment. The five teens were detained and questioned by detectives and later released.

An internal investigation is also underway after video was posted on social media showing a confrontation between a girl and an off-duty officer, according to Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes.

In a news release issued Monday morning, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said, "In an effort to remain transparent I want to ensure the public that an internal investigation has been initiated to review this incident."

No suspects were named in the shooting, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.