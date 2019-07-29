Teen robbed at gunpoint while walking back from Little Rock Dollar General, police say

A teenager was robbed at gunpoint on Friday while he was walking back from a Dollar General in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said the 17-year-old told them he was in the area of 6605 E. Wakefield Drive around 3 p.m. when a gray sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to him.

He said the driver got out of the vehicle and pulled up his shirt to show a handgun. The teenager said the driver and passenger told him to “get out of here or you are gettin' shot,” after they took his iPhone 6 and $60 in cash. He then ran home and called the police.

Officers said the driver, who was wearing all black, was described as a black male with a dark complexion who stood about 5’11 and had low hair. The passenger, who wore multicolored Air Jordan shoes, black shorts and a gray shirt, was described as having a medium complexion, low hair and no facial hair, the report states.