Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Trump commutes sentence of Arkansas businessman convicted of bribery
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump commutes sentence of Arkansas businessman convicted of bribery

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:00 p.m. 11comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE PHOTO — Warm Springs businessman Ted Suhl, second from left, is surrounded by family and friends shielding him from cameras as he exits the Federal Courthouse in downtown Little Rock after verdicts were handed down in his federal bribery trial in 2016. - Photo by Stephen B. Thornton

President Donald Trump on Monday commuted the sentence of an Arkansas businessman convicted in 2016 of bribing a state official to protect his business interests, officials said.

Ted Suhl was sentenced to seven years in prison following his conviction in October 2016. Jurors found he paid bribes for four years to keep Steven B. Jones, then the deputy director of the state Department of Human Services, on a “retainer” to benefit Suhl’s north Arkansas companies.

Suhl’s two companies — Trinity Behavioral Health, formerly known as The Lord’s Ranch in Warm Springs, and Maxus — provided behavioral health services for youths and received $125 million in state Medicaid funds between April 2007 and mid-September 2011.

During the trial, jurors convicted Suhl on four of six charges he faced: two counts of honest services wire fraud and single counts of interstate travel in aid of bribery and bribery involving federal program funds.

White House officials said in the release that Suhl “was a pillar of his community before his prosecution and a generous contributor to several charities.”

Suhl has also been a “model prisoner” in prison, they said.

The request for clemency was strongly supported by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and former U.S. Attorney Bud Cummins of the Eastern District of Arkansas, officials said.

Check back for further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • HogFanCalChapter
    July 29, 2019 at 1:35 p.m.

    I always wonder when people say that someone is a pillar in the community. I also wonder how much this guy paid them to say it. IMHO
  • RBear
    July 29, 2019 at 1:38 p.m.

    This is pathetic. The guy was at the heart of schemes to fraud the state and Trump commutes his sentence. Yea, that shows the lows our president will go to. Justice you can buy.
  • Stephanieyvonne
    July 29, 2019 at 1:41 p.m.

    Arkansans helped put him in the White House.

  • ARMNAR
    July 29, 2019 at 1:50 p.m.

    Turds of a feather...
  • ParkHillBilly
    July 29, 2019 at 1:50 p.m.

    In other words, he was a well connected Republican.

  • joedog
    July 29, 2019 at 1:50 p.m.

    Perhaps our Commander In Chief sees himself seeking "pillar of the community" status someday.

  • RBBrittain
    July 29, 2019 at 1:57 p.m.

    This doesn't sound good at all. Who's next, Jeremy Hutchinson?
  • GeneralMac
    July 29, 2019 at 1:59 p.m.

    No complaints when Barack HUSSEIN Obama did the same for that "LGBT" tranny traitor "Chelsea" Manning ?

    Evidently Barack HUSSEIN had to keep the " crazies" in his party happy.
  • jarcarter
    July 29, 2019 at 2:02 p.m.

    The crumbled pillar is now out of jail and can resume his life of crime. Sounds like he took lessons on how to cheat from Trump
  • tweedyboy57
    July 29, 2019 at 2:07 p.m.

    GENERALMAC ever found ANY Fault in The Billion Dollar Loser, Serial Groper - Possible Rapist - Russian loving - N.Korea APPEASING - Man who has lied a documented 11,000 times and growing w/every passing day?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT