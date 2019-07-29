Nebraska man finds largest diamond at Arkansas state park this year, officials say

Josh Lanik holds the 2.12-carat diamond he found July 24 at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Pike County. - Photo by Crater of Diamonds State Park

A Nebraska man vacationing in Arkansas visited a state park last week and reportedly walked away with the largest diamond discovered there so far this year.

Josh Lanik, a 36-year-old teacher from Hebron, Neb. was vacationing with his family in Arkansas on July 24 when they decided to visit Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, according to a news release issued by the park.

Lanik reportedly found the 2.12-carat brown diamond while searching with his kids for amethyst on Canary Hill, near the park’s southwest edge, park officials said.

In the release, Waymon Cox, a park interpreter, described the gem as “about the size of a jellybean," with a dark brown color “similar to brandy.”

“It was blatantly obvious there was something different about it,” Lanik said in the release. “I saw the shine, and when I picked it up and rolled it in my hand, I noticed there weren’t any sharp edges.”

Before leaving, the family stopped at the Diamond Discovery Center. A park employee weighed the gem and told the schoolteacher the diamond was the largest found so far there in 2019.

A 2.12-carat diamond officials said was found by a Nebraska teacher on July 24 at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Pike County.

Recent record-breaking rainfall probably helped Lanik find the diamond, Cox said. According to the interpreter, roughly 14 inches of rain fell at the park on July 16.

“In the days after the rainfall, park staff registered numerous diamonds found right on the surface of the search area, including two weighing over one carat,” he said.

According to the release, a number of visitors name the diamonds they find at the park. Lanik reportedly named his the “Lanik Family Diamond” to commemorate the experience.

The teacher said he plans to keep the diamond for now, park officials said.