Walton's hit leads Travs past Frisco

Jordan Cowan's base hit in the seventh inning put the Arkansas Travelers ahead to stay in a 3-2 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
Tied 1-1 going into the top of the seventh, Logan Taylor was hit by a pitch from Frisco reliever Blake Bass. James Jones came in to replace Bass and gave up a double to Aaron Knapp that moved Taylor to third. Cowan followed with a single through the hole at second base to score Taylor and put the Travelers up 2-1.
The Travelers added an extra run in the top of the eighth when Kyle Lewis homered off Richelson Pena to make it 3-1.
The RoughRiders mounted a two-out rally to close to 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth. After Michael De Leon grounded into a double play, Leody Taveras and Yonny Hernandez singled. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled up the middle to score Taveras to make it 3-2. Art Warren replaced Joey Gerber and struck out Andretty Cordero to end the inning.
Logan Gilbert (1-1) picked up the victory, allowing 1 run on 3 hits in 6 innings with 5 strikeouts and 3 walks. Warren pitched the last 11/3 innings to get his 13th save of the season.
ARKANSAS AB R H BI FRISCO AB R H BI
Walton, ss 4 0 0 0 Taveras, cf 3 2 1 0
White, 1b 4 0 1 0 Hrnandez, 2b 4 0 1 0
Lewis, lf 4 1 1 1 K.-Falefa, 3b 4 0 2 1
Raleigh, dh 4 0 1 0 Cordero, 1b 4 0 1 1
Liberato, cf 4 1 1 0 Alvarez, lf 4 0 1 0
Odom, c 3 0 0 0 Dorow, dh 1 0 1 0
Taylor, 3b 3 1 0 0 Beck, rf 4 0 0 0
Knapp, rf 4 0 1 0 Kowalczyk, c 4 0 1 0
Cowan, 2b 4 0 2 2 De Leon, ss 3 0 0 0
TOTALS 34 3 7 3 totals 31 2 8 2
Arkansas 010 000 110 -- 3 7 0
Frisco 000 001 010 -- 2 8 0
DP -- Arkansas 2. LOB -- Arkansas 6, Frisco 6. 2B -- Knapp. HR -- Lewis (8). SB -- Taveras, Kiner-Falefa. CS -- Alvarez.
Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO
Gilbert 6 3 1 1 3 5
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gerber 2/3 4 1 1 0 0
Warren S, 13 11/3 0 0 0 1 3
FRISCO IP H R ER BB SO
Wiles 3 4 1 1 1 2
Bass L, 6-2 31/3 0 1 1 0 2
Jones 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
Pena 1 1 1 1 0 1
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP -- Wiles. HBP -- by Bass (Taylor). Umpires -- Home: Moreno; First: Matamoros; Third: Hernandez. Time -- 2:48. Attendance -- 6,088.
Sports on 07/29/2019
Print Headline: Walton's hit leads Travs past Frisco
Comments