Walton's hit leads Travs past Frisco

Jordan Cowan's base hit in the seventh inning put the Arkansas Travelers ahead to stay in a 3-2 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Tied 1-1 going into the top of the seventh, Logan Taylor was hit by a pitch from Frisco reliever Blake Bass. James Jones came in to replace Bass and gave up a double to Aaron Knapp that moved Taylor to third. Cowan followed with a single through the hole at second base to score Taylor and put the Travelers up 2-1.

The Travelers added an extra run in the top of the eighth when Kyle Lewis homered off Richelson Pena to make it 3-1.

The RoughRiders mounted a two-out rally to close to 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth. After Michael De Leon grounded into a double play, Leody Taveras and Yonny Hernandez singled. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled up the middle to score Taveras to make it 3-2. Art Warren replaced Joey Gerber and struck out Andretty Cordero to end the inning.

Logan Gilbert (1-1) picked up the victory, allowing 1 run on 3 hits in 6 innings with 5 strikeouts and 3 walks. Warren pitched the last 11/3 innings to get his 13th save of the season.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI FRISCO AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 0 0 0 Taveras, cf 3 2 1 0

White, 1b 4 0 1 0 Hrnandez, 2b 4 0 1 0

Lewis, lf 4 1 1 1 K.-Falefa, 3b 4 0 2 1

Raleigh, dh 4 0 1 0 Cordero, 1b 4 0 1 1

Liberato, cf 4 1 1 0 Alvarez, lf 4 0 1 0

Odom, c 3 0 0 0 Dorow, dh 1 0 1 0

Taylor, 3b 3 1 0 0 Beck, rf 4 0 0 0

Knapp, rf 4 0 1 0 Kowalczyk, c 4 0 1 0

Cowan, 2b 4 0 2 2 De Leon, ss 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 34 3 7 3 totals 31 2 8 2

Arkansas 010 000 110 -- 3 7 0

Frisco 000 001 010 -- 2 8 0

DP -- Arkansas 2. LOB -- Arkansas 6, Frisco 6. 2B -- Knapp. HR -- Lewis (8). SB -- Taveras, Kiner-Falefa. CS -- Alvarez.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Gilbert 6 3 1 1 3 5

Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 0

Gerber 2/3 4 1 1 0 0

Warren S, 13 11/3 0 0 0 1 3

FRISCO IP H R ER BB SO

Wiles 3 4 1 1 1 2

Bass L, 6-2 31/3 0 1 1 0 2

Jones 2/3 2 0 0 0 0

Pena 1 1 1 1 0 1

Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP -- Wiles. HBP -- by Bass (Taylor). Umpires -- Home: Moreno; First: Matamoros; Third: Hernandez. Time -- 2:48. Attendance -- 6,088.

Sports on 07/29/2019