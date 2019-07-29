Washington County marriage licenses

July 18
Russell Joseph Allen, 38, and Katie Deanne Cloud, 23, both of Fayetteville
Troy Wayne Barnett Jr., 23, and Gloria Kay Rogers, 20, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Scott Belcher, 23, and Elyssa Tracy Berry, 23, both of Seattle
Jonathan Kent Brown, 23, and Megan Elizabeth Collete, 22, both of Fayetteville
Brett Allen Dixon, 30, and Sarah Elizabeth Robbins, 28, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Wayne Epps, 29, and Casey Lee-Jean Cusick, 26, both of Fayetteville
Elmer Antonio Hernandez-Portillo, 26, and Bethanie Isabella Gonzales, 23, both of Springdale
Christian Michael Jensen, 25, and Janci Kay Fowkes, 25, both of Fayetteville
Chris Cintill Kendall, 38, and Teresa Denise Kirk, 52, both of Springdale
John Caleb Lowdermilk, 21, and Brittney Elizabeth Williams, 23, both of Fayetteville
Alex Miguel Rossi, 25, and Amanda Renee' Narvaez, 32, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Michael Seratt, 25, and Brittany Michelle Sams, 20, both of Elkins
David Mark Steinbrecher, 36, and Grethel Anne Torres, 38, both of Fayetteville
July 19
Rafael Antonio Arias, 51, and Edith Elizabeth Medrano, 47, both of Springdale
Alexander Napoleon Boren, 37, and Jessica Wynn Holland, 33, both of Springdale
Larry Ray Brown, 39, Terlton, Okla., and Jennifer Lea Compston-Chuleewah, 38, Bartlesville, Okla.
Joseph Rashad Burns, 22, and Jakira Kizhane Crite, 21, both of Springdale
Brandon Shaw Davis, 43, and Rachael Gail Wilmoth, 39, both of Fayetteville
James Doyle Frachiseur, 38, and Julia Jane Ryan Shackelford, 25, both of Fayetteville
Connor Ryan Hancock, 23, and Ashlyn Kate Peach, 23, both of St. Louis
John Allen Hodge, 45, and Wendy Dawn Ewing, 45, both of Goshen
Alejandro Malacara Magana, 25, and Crystal Pacheco, 28, both of Springdale
Brendan Keith Roland, 39, and Katherine Gray Kimmerly, 30, both of Springdale
Eli Lawrence Skelton, 25, and Megan Taylor Neill, 25, both of Anchorage
Shakota Ryan Ferguson Spears, 22, and Jordyn Gabriele Ahrens, 18, both of Fayetteville
Nestor Ariel Zuniga, 38, and Tiffany Rene Contreras, 38, both of Fayetteville
July 22
Andrew Ray Coburn, 24, and Gabriela Marie Clemence, 24, both of Springdale
Lucas Jefferson Bond, 20, and Hannah Louise Lawrence, 20, both of Lees Summit, Mo.
Jeovany Diaz Claros, 33, and Josefina Garcia Martinez, 39, both of Springdale
Joshua Jamal Horan, 36, and Denesia Cheyenne Westbrook, 21, both of Fayetteville
Gwanghoon Jang, 31, and Ashley Nicole Lyman, 28, both of Fayetteville
Cody Alan Lee, 25, and Stormi Jo Doke, 25, both of Lowell
Sid Sebastion Tanner, 26, and Kayla Nicole White, 23, both of Fayetteville
Brett Austin Tucker, 24, and Krystal Breanna Cook, 24, both of Springdale
July 23
Justice Blake Allen Armstrong, 21, Webb City, Mo., and Skila Layne Reed, 21, West Fork
Joseph Malachi Colony, 25, and Katie Scarlett Marci Deese, 25, both of Fayetteville
Brian Figueroa, 27, and Estepania Adriana Mejia, 23, both of Springdale
Silvino Gonzalez Contreras, 27, and Stacey Vidales, 20, both of Springdale
Mark David Kessler, 49, Fayetteville, and Brenda Kaye Maxwell, 58, Springdale
Jacob Daniel Porter, 21, and Kristine Marie Priest, 20, both of Rogers
Whitlee Howard Rainwater, 31, and Morgan LeAnne Oseguera, 30, both of Fayetteville
Michael James Rose, 46, and Lela Arlene Rose, 42, both of Fayetteville
July 24
Lynnford Dale Beachy, 47, Colcord, Okla., and Laura Marie Wells, 34, Springdale
Felicia Dawn Graham, 31, and Dereka Lasha Johnson, 28, both of Fayetteville
Bryon Parker Hale, 28, and Brenam Rein Bendele-Kellam, 25, both of Fayetteville
Bwijtak Mielson, 29, and Ruthy Aneab, 25, both of Springdale
Adam Garette Porter, 24, and Brittney Rae O'Bryan, 24, both of Springfield, Mo.
Chance Dalton Silvey, 23, and Kassidy Erin Williams, 23, both of Fayetteville
NW News on 07/29/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
Comments