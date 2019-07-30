Central Arkansas teen shot in foot during argument, police say

An 18-year-old Malvern man is recovering after he was shot in the foot in Little Rock on Monday night, police said.

Police were called to Arkansas Children’s Hospital at about 7:35 p.m. for a shooting report and met Jacolbey Bell, who had a gunshot wound in the upper part of his right foot, according to a report by the Little Rock Police Department.

Bell told officers he was at a church about five minutes away when he got into an argument with two people, one of whom pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.

According to the report, the gunman fled, and Bell’s cousin took the 18-year-old to the hospital, where police met him.

Police conducted a shooting broadcast, but no suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.