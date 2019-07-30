Northeast Arkansas Dollar General employee pistol-whipped during robbery, police say

A Dollar General employee was injured in a robbery Monday morning after a gunman pistol-whipped her for not handing over money fast enough, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they responded to the store located at 3619 S. Stadium Boulevard in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers said they found a female employee bleeding from the right side of her head.

The employee said the robber had demanded money at gunpoint and had struck her with the gun when she couldn't open the cash drawer quickly enough. She said the suspect then fired one round into the cigarette cabinet before leaving the scene.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.