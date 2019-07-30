Police Beat

Gunshots, fighting end LR skate party

An argument at a Little Rock skate rink party ended with an Arkansas teen being shot and injured on Saturday night, authorities said.

Police were reviewing video from the scene that they said involved a conflict between an off-duty officer and a girl.

Police were managing a crowd at Skate World, 6512 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, when officers heard the sound of "multiple gunshots from multiple guns" coming from the nearby Bella Vista Apartments shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a report by the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers went to the complex and spotted a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound in the back of his right knee being carried by his brother, authorities said.

The victim told police that he and five other teens were at a party at the skate rink when someone punched his friend and a fight broke out. The group left the rink and, while walking to the apartment complex, were reportedly confronted by the person who threw the punch, along with several others.

During the confrontation, someone pulled a gun on the first group and shots rang out, the teen told officers. The victim said he was shot as he ran away.

According to police, the teen was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment. The five teens were detained and questioned by detectives and later released.

An internal investigation is also underway after video was posted on social media showing a confrontation between a girl and an off-duty officer, according to Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes.

In a news release issued Monday morning, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said, "In an effort to remain transparent I want to ensure the public that an internal investigation has been initiated to review this incident."

No suspects were named in the shooting, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Woman charged in nurse's injury

A Little Rock woman was arrested Sunday after a nurse was punched, an arrest report said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office said they were dispatched to the Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock in reference to a registered nurse being injured by a patient. Deputies said Delisa Williams, 45, punched a nurse in the face after the medical professional wouldn't give Williams a food box until she sat down in a new room.

Williams was charged with second-degree battery. She was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday in lieu of $5,000 bond.

2 officers report hospital assault

Reports of death threats in Little Rock led to the assault of two officers and the arrest of a Hot Springs man early Monday, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System said they were dispatched to the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock in reference to reports that Samuel Harold Pilgrim, 65, was making threats to staff about wanting to kill his brother.

Officers said that when they arrived, Pilgrim became combative, assaulted two officers and resisted arrest.

Pilgrim was charged with two counts of second-degree battery, one count of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of resisting arrest. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday. No bail amount was listed.

State Desk on 07/30/2019