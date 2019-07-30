Hogs plan to split up the offense

FAYETTEVILLE -- Training camp observers at University of Arkansas football practices next month may note a different approach to how the Razorbacks conduct some offensive periods.

Instead of bunching all their personnel and coaches on one field for certain segments of practice, the offense will have split groups on two fields for the purpose of better player development.

The ones and threes can go rapid fire behind each other on one field with a group of offensive coaches, while the twos and fours do the same on the other field with the rest of the offensive staff.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock brought up the change in practice style, initiated by Coach Chad Morris, on Monday at the annual media golf tournament at Paradise Valley Athletic Club.

"I think Coach Morris has a great plan and a great vision for our program," Craddock said. "One of the things he came and expressed to me is he feels like we've got to develop some guys, to get some guys some reps. You can only be out there a certain amount of time.

"To get that done and to get a lot of reps for those guys we're going to go onto two fields and run the same script and everything. Go to two fields and let the ones and the twos have the majority of the reps and the threes and fours will follow behind those guys. I think it's a great idea. I think it's a great to develop some guys we're going to have to count on this fall. We'll see how it all plays out."

Craddock said the unit's improved depth will make the separation easier.

"We're basically four deep on the offensive line," he said. "We feel like we've got to develop those guys and try to get them some reps."

Craddock said the toughest part of the split huddles is separating the offensive staff.

"We'll record everything," he said. "Everything will be filmed. So our video department will actually go in and put the ones' four plays or five plays and then put the twos right behind it. They'll kind of splice it together. So we'll watch film on both fields. But obviously one person can't be on both, so we'll have to split the staff."

On the staff

Defensive coordinator John Chavis was asked which unit on his side of the ball he saw as the strength of the defense.

His answer was surprising.

"Right now, and this is going to sound kind of funny, but I'm putting it on the coaches," Chavis said. "The strength better be in coaching. That's what we've got to do. And then it will take over, and one of those units will become the strength of our football team. But right now, it better be in coaching."

Chavis heaped on the self-pressure a little more later in his media session.

"I'll take the two or three, and we can go out there and play with anybody in the SEC," said Chavis, referencing the Hogs' linebackers. "But can I get those next three or four guys ready to play in the SEC? That's what we've got to do.

"That's true all the way across the board. That's why I mentioned the fact that coaching, early on, has to be the biggest thing we get done. There'll be some guys or a unit that we'll say is the strength of our defense. Right now, it better be coaching."

Healthy O-line

A year ago at this time, offensive line coach Dustin Fry returned from vacation to the news that Colton Jackson -- the team's projected starting left tackle -- needed to undergo back surgery and would be sidelined for several weeks.

"That was definitely a shock," Fry said.

This year, Fry didn't receive any shocking news about his group with the Razorbacks opening practice Friday.

"Now everybody's pretty healthy," he said. "They've had a week off [from summer workouts]. I think we're looking at everybody being ready to roll going into it."

That includes Jackson, a redshirt senior from Conway who missed the final eight spring practices with a knee injury.

"Colton's had a couple little things, but it's very minor," Fry said. "I think he's healthy going into camp. I thought his first seven practices before he got banged up were the best I've seen him practice since I've been here. That was in March. So we'll see. But I'm excited where he is mentally. I know he's hungry."

Fry said he also knows Jackson -- who played in 10 games last season and started 8 of the last 9 -- took some heat from fans on social media.

"I don't read Twitter, but I know he does, and I know there was some nasty things said to him after a couple of those games last year," Fry said. "I know that's fired him up a little bit. More than a little bit. I think he's ready to have a good season."

O'Grady OK

Senior tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, who missed the Red-White game last spring with a back injury, is healthy and went through summer workouts, strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll said.

"I can tell you Cheyenne O'Grady is 100% full go," Carroll said. "He didn't need any modifications or any adjustments for the course of the summer. He was able to do everything, and he looked good doing everything."

Freaky Marshall

Trumain Carroll, the UA strength and conditioning coach, was asked which Razorback best fits the term "freak athlete" on defense.

"Honestly, the first one to come to mind is John Marshall," Carroll said of the junior defensive tackle. "He's 304 pounds right now, but he's got a 33-inch vertical jump."

Carroll said Marshall has squatted 650 pounds -- but could do more -- and lifted 450 pounds on the bench press and 365 on the power clean.

"That's a freak athlete, in my opinion," Carroll said.

Good numbers

Strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll said freshman defensive end Mataio Soli has increased his vertical jump while adding weight.

Carroll said Soli had a vertical jump of 30 inches when he weighed 218 pounds, and he has increased it to 33 while weighing 240.

"So he's a guy that genetically, he's very gifted," Carroll said. "But he has the work ethic to match what his parents already gave him."

