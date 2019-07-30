• Denver Riggleman, a Republican congressman from Virginia who officiated a gay couple's wedding, escaped being censured by the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee for "failing to uphold the Republican Party platform" of opposing same-sex marriage, with the censure motion failing for lack of votes.

• Richard Ross, Philadelphia's police commissioner, said no suspects are in custody, but investigators are working to identify the gunmen who opened fire at the outset of the filming of a rap video, killing a 21-year-old man and wounding five others.

• Alexis Boon, a British police detective, said there is no "ongoing threat to the public" after a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism after grenades, an imitation gun and chemicals were found at a house 120 miles northeast of London.

• Igor Vorotinov, 55, of Minnesota was sentenced to more than three years in prison after being convicted of mail fraud for faking his own death eight years ago in Europe to collect a $2 million life insurance policy, authorities said.

• James Welburn, 72, the owner of an Alabama truck-driving school, who is accused of bribing a license examiner to show favoritism toward his students, was indicted on conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud counts, federal prosecutors said.

• Marissa Rodriguez is defending her husband, Juan, who is charged with manslaughter in the deaths of infant twins he left in a hot car in New York City while working an eight-hour shift, with Rodriguez calling him a good person who "will never forgive himself for this mistake."

• Derek Rawlings Jr., 26, an inmate at the Shelby County, Tenn., jail who represented himself in a lawsuit he filed accusing three jailers of beating him without reason as they questioned him about gang activity, lost his case when a federal jury ruled against him.

• Terri Denton, the former city clerk of Winona, Mo., convicted of using thousands of dollars in city funds for personal expenses, will avoid a seven-year prison sentence if she completes five years of probation, serves 30 days of "shock" time in jail and pays $4,000 in restitution.

• Anthony McCoppin, 53, was driving east on a highway in Connoquenessing, Pa., when he struck a deer that bounded in front of his car, sending the deer's body through the windshield of an oncoming SUV and killing the vehicle's 73-year-old driver, police said.

