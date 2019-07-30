Sections
Man, 24, fatally shot in Hot Springs, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:24 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen CRIME SCENE: Hot Springs police work the scene of fatal shooting at 101 Carla Circle Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Hot Springs on Tuesday morning during a “domestic violence incident,” police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 101 Carla Circle at about 6:30 a.m. found the body of Christopher Brock, according to a news release by the Hot Springs Police Department.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and determined the shooting was the result of domestic violence between family members, authorities said.

According to police, a case file is being assembled to be presented to the prosecutor’s office for review to determine whether charges will emerge from the case.

