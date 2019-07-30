MLB notebook

NATIONALS

Scherzer back on IL

Max Scherzer is back on the 10-day injured list, unwelcome news for the Washington Nationals as they push for a wild-card berth and try to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

The Nationals announced Monday that Scherzer was placed on the IL with a minor rhomboid strain. The injury is in the same area as the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced the ace right-hander to the IL for 19 days earlier this month.

Scherzer was dominant in June and won seven consecutive starts as Washington worked its way back into playoff contention after a 19-31 start. He returned from the IL on Thursday and allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against the Rockies. The next day, he had an MRI that revealed the injury.

"Right now, we just want him to understand, 'Let's just take our time and get it right so this doesn't continue to be an issue,' " Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said.

The move to the IL is retroactive to July 26, which means Scherzer could pitch as soon as Monday.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA.

Washington recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Class AA Harrisburg to take Scherzer's place on the roster. He is 1-1 with a 3.40 in 13 appearances (eight starts) this season.

PIRATES-BREWERS

Brewers trade for old face

Jordan Lyles is heading back to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee acquired the 28-year-old right-hander from Pittsburgh on Monday for pitching prospect Cody Ponce.

Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers late last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central. He agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Pirates and earned a rotation spot, going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA. He won five of his first six decisions with Pittsburgh but has a 9.58 ERA in eight starts since May 28.

The Pirates are 2-14 since the All-Star break, falling out of contention.

Ponce, a second-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, is 1-3 with one save, 44 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 27 appearances at Class AA Biloxi this season.

METS-PHILLIES

Phillies acquire Vargas

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets traded left-hander Jason Vargas to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday for Class AA catcher Austin Bossart.

A 36-year-old left-hander, Vargas is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA while winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday night for a pair of pitching prospects.

Vargas said after beating Pittsburgh on Sunday that he did not expect to be traded. He is owed $2,666,667 of his $8 million salary for the remainder of this season, and his contract includes an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.

The 26-year-old Bossart is hitting .195 with 7 home runs and 28 RBI at Reading of the Eastern League. He was a 14th-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft from the University of Pennsylvania.

CARDINALS

Trade made; Bader demoted

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers traded left-hander Zac Rosscup to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash.

Rosscup is headed to his fourth team this season.

He finished last season with Los Angeles, but was designated for assignment in November. He signed with Seattle, but was designated for assignment May 17.

Toronto claimed Rosscup off waivers, but designated him for assignment May 28 after two appearances. He re-signed with the Dodgers last month and made seven appearances, but was designated for assignment two weeks ago.

Rosscup is 2-0 with a 5.00 ERA in 28 combined appearances this season. He likely will join the Cardinals' Class AAA affiliate in Memphis.

St. Louis also optioned outfielder Harrison Bader to Memphis. Bader is batting .195 in 90 games this season and had started just six games since the All-Star break.

-- The Associated Press

Photo by MLBPV AP

Max Scherzer

Photo by AP

Jordan Lyles

Sports on 07/30/2019