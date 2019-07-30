Newly offered shooting guard has Arkansas ties

Shooting guard Kerwin Walton, who recently received an offer from Arkansas, has family in the Natural State and is considering a visit to Fayetteville.

“I definitely have interest in Arkansas because I have family there and they have a really good coach,” Walton said.

Walton, 6-4, 180 pounds, of Minnetonka (Minn.) Hopkins, has other scholarship offers from Minnesota, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Miami, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Nebraska and others. His family in Arkansas lives in Little Rock, Bryant and Helena.

“They were telling me how proud they were of me because I'm the first in the family to be doing what I'm doing,” Walton said.

He caught the attention of college coaches by averaging 14.9 points per game during the Adidas Summer Championships for DI Minnesota in July. A deadly shooter, Walton shot 48 percent beyond the 3-point line for Hopkins as a junior.

Prep Hoops rates Walton the No. 147 prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. Walton would like to visit Fayetteville.

“I don't have a date set yet,” Walton said.

Fellow Minnesotan and Arkansas assistant coach Clay Moser is his lead recruiter. Walton said he and Moser are forming a relaltionship.

“It's getting better, but not as strong right now as I believe it will be in the future,” he said. “We've been talking for a couple weeks now.”