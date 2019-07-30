Northeast Arkansas apartment building damaged in hit-and-run, police say

Authorities said a vehicle drove into a northeast Arkansas apartment building Friday and drove away. Photo courtesy of the Jonesboro Police Department

Someone drove into a northeast Arkansas apartment building on Friday and then drove away, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were called to the 2500 block of E. Forest Home in reference to damaged property. The head of maintenance at the apartment complex said a vehicle struck a building during the night and drove away.

The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the crash, police said.

Officers said it appears someone had backed up and struck the wall/front door of the apartment, causing it to cave in and push approximately 1 foot into the apartment. The wreck caused multiple bricks to fall and damaged the window and door frame, according to the report. Officers said repairs will be around $10,000.

No suspects have been named. Authorities said there were no cameras on the property that would have caught the incident.