Off The Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

Johnson replaces crew chief

Out of a playoff spot, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is moving on to another new crew chief. Hendrick Motorsports on Monday replaced Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels, who will be atop the pit box for Sunday's road course race at Watkins Glen International in New York. Johnson won seven championships with crew chief Chad Knaus over 17 years before they were split up after last season. Meendering failed to steer Johnson into victory lane, and the former champ is 12 points out of the 16-driver playoff field with five races left before the cutoff. The 43-year-old Johnson has 83 career wins but none since June 2017 at Dover and is mired in the longest losing streak of his career. Johnson finished 15th in the No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday at Pocono Raceway. He has just three top-five finishes this season and eight top 10s. The 31-year-old Daniels was Johnson's race engineer on the 2016 championship team. He moved into Hendrick Motorsports' competition systems group after the 2018 season and rejoined the No. 48 team as race engineer last month at Sonoma Raceway, a sign that a shakeup could be looming. Meendering will remain with Hendrick Motorsports in a senior competition role.

FOOTBALL

Morris returns to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract. Agent Michael Katz said Morris agreed to terms Monday, the third day of practice without Elliott. Morris was the replacement back for the Cowboys when Elliott was suspended for six games over domestic violence allegations two years ago. The 30-year-old Morris spent two seasons with the Cowboys, signing in 2016 before Dallas made Elliott the fourth overall pick in that year's draft. Morris was Elliott's backup both years. In six games as Elliott's replacement in 2017, Morris ran for 430 yards and a touchdown. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first two seasons with Washington, rushing for a career-high 1,613 yards as a rookie in 2012. Morris spent last season as a backup in San Francisco. Morris, a sixth-round pick by the Redskins, has 5,931 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Bell sorry about fantasy

Le'Veon Bell has a fantasy tip for this season: Pick him. First, though, the New York Jets running back is sorry to the frustrated people who drafted him in their leagues last year -- and got a big, fat zero as he sat out in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "This is loooong overdue!!" Bell wrote on Twitter on Monday. "But I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I'm sorry I couldn't pull through for y'all ... but trust me, this year's about to be wayyyy different." The running back had been one of the NFL's most productive players on the field and in fantasy football before his contract situation reached a head last year. He rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns in five seasons with Pittsburgh, and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and 7 scores as one of the league's most versatile and dangerous offensive players. Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in March, and is expected to be a major factor in Adam Gase's offense in New York.

Dolphins fire assistant

Miami Dolphins first-year offensive line coach Pat Flaherty has been fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo, who had been an analyst for the coaching staff. The changes came Monday after four days of training camp drills. Flaherty was hired in February by new Coach Brian Flores and was entering his 20th year of coaching in the NFL. He coached the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-18. DeGuglielmo was the Dolphins' offensive line coach in 2009-11 and rejoined their staff during the past offseason. In 2018, he was offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Saints waive Meredith

The New Orleans Saints released veteran wide receiver Cameron Meredith, who has struggled to work his way back from a major knee injury in 2017. As recently as 2016, Meredith led the Chicago Bears in receiving, with 66 catches for 888 yards. He became a restricted free agent after his 2017 season was wiped out by torn ligaments in his left knee and signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet from the Saints that Chicago declined to match. The Saints hoped the 6-3, 207-pound Meredith would enjoy a resurgence and provide quarterback Drew Brees with a big, sure-handed target in much the same way franchise all-time leading receiver Marques Colston had done before his retirement after the 2015 season. But the 26-year-old Meredith played in only six games for New Orleans -- catching 9 passes for 114 yards and 1 touchdown -- before spending the rest of 2018 on injured reserve because of a setback to his knee. Meredith participated in just three training camp practices this past week before the Saints decided to move on without him.

RB makes switch in rivalry

Running back Tavien Feaster is switching sides in the state's biggest rivalry, leaving Clemson to join South Carolina for his final college season. Feaster posted a picture of himself on Instagram in a Gamecocks jersey, sitting in front of a locker with his name on it. Feaster is a 5-11, 220-pound senior who was part of Clemson's national championship teams in 2016 and last year. He rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers. Feaster was a sought-after recruit out of high school in Spartanburg who also had offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and the Gamecocks before signing with the Tigers. Feaster never became Clemson's featured back, playing behind Wayne Gallman in 2016 and Travis Etienne the past two years. At South Carolina, Feaster will have to compete with senior running backs Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner.

BASKETBALL

Assistant to miss year

Wisconsin said assistant coach Howard Moore, who survived a car wreck two months ago, won't coach during the upcoming season after experiencing a medical issue and going into cardiac arrest. Moore suffered third-degree burns in a crash in May that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn. The school said Monday that Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison-area home that required him to be transported to a hospital. While in transit, he went into cardiac arrest. The school said Moore will be moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility. The Chicago native played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.

'Voice of Jayhawks' dies

Max Falkenstien, the affable "Voice of the Jayhawks" who brought Kansas football and basketball into the homes of fans for six decades, died Monday. He was 95. The school announced his death in a statement. No cause was given. Falkenstien did his first broadcast of a Kansas basketball game during the 1946 NCAA Tournament in Kansas City, Mo., where the Jayhawks played Oklahoma A&M. He took over as the play-by-play voice the next spring, and would hold the job for 39 years before switching to the commentator's role in 1984. He retired from Jayhawk Radio Network broadcasts after the 2005-06 basketball season.

Jimmie Johnson

Le'Veon Bell

