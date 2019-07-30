Officials find body of missing Arkansas woman

EL DORADO -- A Union County woman reported missing last week has been found dead, authorities said Monday.

Bethanie Kaye Sanders, 50, was reported missing July 22, to the Ouachita County sheriff's office by her parents, and her boyfriend reported her disappearance the next morning, authorities said.

Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator for the Union County sheriff's office, said Sanders' remains were discovered around 10 a.m. Monday in a wooded area off Champagnolle Road, near the Ouachita River.

"The water had gone down enough that we were able to find her today," Stinson said.

Investigators found Sanders' vehicle in the wooded area Friday, indicating where they should search. They determined her vehicle had been stuck in water after heavy rains the previous Sunday.

"The water had gone down just enough to get back there to where it was," Stinson said. "From there we started searching that immediate area."

Once the waters receded, investigators searched the woods by vehicle, ATV and boat, Stinson said. They believe Sanders' vehicle got stuck and she got out. After that, Sanders' actions are unclear.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected," Stinson said. "But we're still not done."

Stinson said Sanders' remains did not have signs of trauma. The state Crime Laboratory will perform an autopsy.

Union County Coroner Stormey Primm said that a time of death is difficult to determine because the remains were found outside and both water and high temperatures speed up decomposition.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

